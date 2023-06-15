Driving more traffic to a business website, has just got easier
A new SEO audit product reveals the exact steps neededMELBOURNE , FLORIDA, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra Handa, owner of Businessezsite.com announced the launch of a new service called “Home Page Optimizer.” When asked to explain she replied, “The main search engines AI algorithms have over 200 built-in ranking factors. Starting with the homepage its AI measures the structure, and content of a website, which determines the initial page position. This fact highlights the problem of how to correctly optimize a home page.
Our new service reveals the answer. When asked how this new service works, she further remarked, “Using a customer's main keyword search term or phrase, and their domain URL address, an in-depth audit is performed of the sites found on the top pages of the search engines, using the same search term or phrase. This audit results in a page structure, to do list indicating exactly what elements need to be added, modified, and or removed to optimize the home page correctly. For more information, to get started, or see a report example, go to https://homepageoptimizer.com/ or E-Mail debra@businessezsite.com
Debra Handa
Business EZ Site
+1 321-956-4003
email us here