Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,424 in the last 365 days.

Driving more traffic to a business website, has just got easier

white background with aqua, and dark blue globe. Black and yellow font

A new SEO audit product reveals the exact steps needed

MELBOURNE , FLORIDA, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Debra Handa, owner of Businessezsite.com announced the launch of a new service called “Home Page Optimizer.” When asked to explain she replied, “The main search engines AI algorithms have over 200 built-in ranking factors. Starting with the homepage its AI measures the structure, and content of a website, which determines the initial page position. This fact highlights the problem of how to correctly optimize a home page.

Our new service reveals the answer. When asked how this new service works, she further remarked, “Using a customer's main keyword search term or phrase, and their domain URL address, an in-depth audit is performed of the sites found on the top pages of the search engines, using the same search term or phrase. This audit results in a page structure, to do list indicating exactly what elements need to be added, modified, and or removed to optimize the home page correctly. For more information, to get started, or see a report example, go to https://homepageoptimizer.com/ or E-Mail debra@businessezsite.com

Debra Handa
Business EZ Site
+1 321-956-4003
email us here

You just read:

Driving more traffic to a business website, has just got easier

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more