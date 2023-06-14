Factory Sachi's Children’s Book "If I Was Born in…" Named Finalist in 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Awards!
Her sentences are short and cheerful, perfect for children learning to read. I highly recommend "If I Was Born In..." to share reading moments with children and teach them about cultural diversity.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Sachi, a publisher specializing in children's books, is thrilled to announce that "If I Was Born in…" has been named a Finalist in the prestigious 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Awards (NGIBA). This recognition stands as a testament to Factory Sachi's commitment to fostering love and understanding towards different cultures through engaging and educational children's books.
— 5-star rating from Diana Lopez - Reader’s Favorite
"If I Was Born in..." takes children on a journey around the world, showcasing the unique customs and everyday life of various countries. By exploring what life might be like if they were born in a different part of the world, this book encourages children to appreciate cultural diversity and expand their horizons.
In addition to "If I Was Born in...", Factory Sachi also offers "World Languages for Kids," a book that introduces young readers to 15 different languages spoken across the globe. With its interactive approach, "World Languages for Kids" makes learning a new language both enjoyable and accessible.
The inspiration for these books arose from the life of author & illustrator Sachiko Otohata. Born in Japan and refined through global adventures, Sachiko infuses her writing with a rich tapestry of cultural experiences. Despite a demanding career as a full-time web application programmer and the responsibilities of caring for her young son, Sachiko has published these books over a span of several years. Her journeys, from walking alongside monks from Washington D.C. to Philadelphia, to weekly picnics on Parisian bridges, have left indelible marks on her storytelling. She aims to make her books as colourful and cheerful as possible, hoping to inspire children's interest in languages and cultures.
Looking forward, Factory Sachi is currently working on a new book titled "If I Was Born When…” taking readers on a journey through human history while highlighting the love within families.
Factory Sachi continues to be resolute in its mission of creating high-quality children's books that promote understanding, empathy, and global awareness. By introducing young readers to the diverse spectrum of world cultures and languages, they aim to foster a global community and inspire the next generation of compassionate, open-minded citizens.
Both books, perfect for children aged 3 to 8, are available for purchase at major book retailers and Amazon.
For more information, visit their website at factorysachi.com. For press inquiries and related images, please email press@factorysachi.com.
*About Factory Sachi: Factory Sachi is a children's book publisher based in Toronto, Canada. Their mission is to create engaging and educational books that help children develop a love for reading while broadening their understanding of the world and its diverse cultures. To learn more about Factory Sachi and its offerings, visit factorysachi.com or instagram.com/factorysachi.
*About “The Next Generation Indie Book Awards”(NGIBA): This is the largest not-for-profit awards program for independent authors and publishers. Being shortlisted for this award is an honor that recognizes FactorySachi's efforts in producing high-quality, creative, and engaging content for children.
