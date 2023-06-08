MAINE, June 8 - Back to current news.

Maine Forest Service Announces Morten Moesswilde as Forest Policy and Management Division Director

June 8, 2023

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, Maine - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Maine Forest Service (MFS) proudly announces Morten Moesswilde as the new Division Director for the Forest Policy and Management Division. Morten has been interim director since February 2023 and has officially accepted the position.

Morten Moesswilde brings almost three decades of experience in forestry and natural resource management to his new role. He joined the MFS Forest Policy and Management Division in 1999, where he has been integral to various programs and initiatives. Before his appointment, Morten served as the Field Team Leader since 2019, collaborating with District Foresters, Regional Enforcement Coordinators, and other staff members to implement MFS's client services, outreach, education, monitoring, and regulatory programs.

As the District Forester for the Midcoast District from 2006 to 2019, Morten provided invaluable forest management and conservation information and assistance to various stakeholders, including landowners, school groups, loggers, foresters, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. His dedication and expertise have significantly promoted the diverse forests of Maine's midcoast region.

Morten's previous roles within the MFS include serving as the Landowner Outreach Forester from 2003 to 2007, where he managed the Forest Stewardship Program and coordinated landowner education and incentive programs. From 1999 to 2003, he worked as the Water Resources Forester, overseeing forest management Best Management Practices and addressing water resource issues related to forest land use.

"I am pleased that Morten has accepted the Forest Policy and Management Division Director role," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. "With nearly three decades of experience in forestry and natural resource management, he is committed to promoting sustainable forest practices and protecting the diverse forests of Maine."

"Morten has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment throughout his career at the Maine Forest Service," said Patty Cormier, MFS Director. "We are delighted to have him as the Division Director for Forest Policy and Management Division. His extensive experience, expertise, and dedication to sustainable forest management make him an ideal fit for this role."

Morten holds a Master of Science in Forestry from the University of Maine in Orono and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Williams College. He is also a Maine Licensed Forester (#3230) and an active member of the Forest Stewards Guild. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Morten finds joy in various outdoor activities, such as sailing, canoeing, camping, hiking, and skiing. He also has a deep passion for history, travel, and music. Residing in Belfast, Morten is dedicated to his local community and brings a wealth of expertise and diverse interests to his work.

About Maine Forest Service

The Maine Forest Service, a division of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, is responsible for the sustainable management and protection of Maine's forest resources. They provide leadership, expertise, and assistance to various stakeholders to promote the state's ecological, economic, and social benefits of forests.

