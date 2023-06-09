EMU Faculty of Pharmacy Organizes Career Days Events

With the collaboration of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Alumni Communication and Career Research Directorate (MIKA), Faculty of Pharmacy organized career events within the scope of the 14 May – the anniversary celebrations of the start of the Scientific Pharmaceutical Education. Within the scope of the 11th International Career Days events, various experts from different fields of pharmacy profession got together with the students.

The first event of the series was a seminar delivered by guest speakers Prof. Dr. Tansel Çomoğlu from Ankara University, Faculty of Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Technology Major and, Prof. Dr. Salih Kutay Demirkan from Hacettepe University, Faculty of Pharmacy, Clinical Pharmacy Major.

During his speech titled “Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODTs): An Innovative Approach to Tablet Formulations”, Prof. Dr. Tansel Çomoğlu provided information on new medicine technologies. On the other hand, Prof. Dr. Demirkan touched on the importance of the pharmacists in regards to clinical nutrition during the “The Role of Clinical Pharmacist in Clinical Nutrition” seminar.

Novartis official Salih Dizdar attended the second seminar organized within the scope of the career events and delivered a presentation titled “Career Steps in Pharmaceutical Sector”. The students showed great interest in the seminar.

Another seminar was delivered by Cyprus International University, Faculty of Pharmacy academic staff member Assist. Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sami Boşnak who talked on “New Specialties in Pharmacy: Oncology Pharmacy”. Talking about the importance of oncology pharmacy, which is one of the specific pharmacy career fields, Asst. Prof. Dr. Boşnak focused on working areas in this field.

EMU Pharmacy Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Müberra Koşar presented appreciation plaques to the guest speakers for their valuable contributions in the professional development journey of the students.