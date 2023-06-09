Audit Provides Cybersecurity Recommendations to the Committee for Public Counsel Services  

Boston — Today, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio’s office released an audit of the Committee for Public Counsel Services (CPCS), which reviewed the period January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021. Our audit determined that CPCS did not ensure their interns complied with the required cybersecurity training that must be completed within 30 days of hire. Because CPCS was not in compliance with the training, it puts the organization at risk for attacks and potential financial losses, while also not properly educating interns on the importance of fulfilling this requirement.

“According to CPCS management, based on our audit findings, they have taken the appropriate steps to implement cybersecurity awareness training for all employees. CPCS has updated their policies and procedures to reflect our recommendations and has implemented a new platform to help ensure all interns comply with the cybersecurity awareness training. I applaud CPCS for taking this necessary action. Cybersecurity threats are real and growing. Our office will continue to advocate for greater security measures across our state systems,” stated Auditor DiZoglio.

