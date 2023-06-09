Full closure of the H-3 Freeway Saturday, June 24

Main, News Posted on Jun 9, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of an upcoming full-closure of the H-3 Freeway, on Saturday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work and joint repairs.

Hawaiian Electric will be relocating a pole anchor and adjusting power lines over the H-3 Freeway. Additional anchor pole work is tentatively scheduled for August 26, 2023.

During closure hours, HDOT crews will maximize the closure by conducting expansion joint repairs on the Haʻikū side of the tunnels.

On–ramps to the H-3 Freeway from Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway will also be closed. Motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway or Pali Highway as alternate routes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with road closure procedures.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Please note all work is weather–permitting. The scheduled date of this roadwork is subject to change per these conditions.

