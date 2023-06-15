AANOUKIS Swimwear Unveils "S23 Sunset Lovers" Collection at the French Riviera
AANOUKIS Swimwear is an emerging fashion brand founded by Melbourne-based textile designer Alexandra Adamiak.
AANOUKIS Swimwear is committed to sustainability and ethical manufacturing, ensuring that each piece is crafted with care and designed to make wearers feel confident and beautiful.
The brand is known for its unique swimwear designs that blend the latest fashion trends, innovative design techniques, and traditional craftsmanship.
Alexandra Adamiak designer of AANOUKIS swimwear, is a free creative soul spirit, based in her beloved island of Gods, Bali, where she gets her inspiration to create AANOUKIS brand. She has deeply connected with the spirit of this island and the people empowering women
AANOUKIS Swimwear, is set to showcase its highly anticipated collection at the most prestigious and luxurious beach boutiques at the French Rivière
Inspired by the enchanting beauty of Bali's mesmerizing sunsets, AANOUKIS Sunset Lovers captures the essence of pure joy and celebration. AANOUKIS is an emerging fashion brand known for its unique designs and commitment to sustainability. As the day comes to a close, vibrant hues of orange, pink, and purple fill the sky, creating a magical ambiance that evokes a sense of happiness and freedom. This spirit is flawlessly embodied in the swimwear collection, where fashion and fun converge.
Designed by Bali-based designer Alexandra Adamiak, each piece in the "S23 Sunset Lovers" collection is carefully crafted to make every wearer feel confident and beautiful, enabling them to embrace and enjoy life's precious moments to the fullest. AANOUKIS Swimwear combines the latest fashion trends, innovative design techniques, and traditional craftsmanship, ensuring that each garment is a true work of art. AANOUKIS has national presence in United States at Wear the future being seen and wore by the most fashionable young Hollywood socialites.
In line with their commitment to sustainability, AANOUKIS Swimwear meticulously selects eco-friendly materials for their swimwear. All fabrics are sourced from suppliers who adhere to the highest environmental standards, and the prints are handcrafted on organic cotton using wash-resistant dyes. The brand's dedication to ethical manufacturing and quality craftsmanship is evident in the seamless fit and enduring shape of each piece, ensuring lasting comfort and style.
Margot Aanoukis, founder of AANOUKIS Swimwear. "Whether you're lounging by the pool, dancing on the beach, or simply enjoying the company of good friends, our collection is designed to enhance your experience and empower you to embrace your unique beauty.
From classic one-pieces to sophisticated bikinis, AANOUKIS Swimwear offers a versatile range of styles that cater to different body types and personal preferences. The brand's signature feminine cuts, romantic detailing, and chic silhouettes set them apart from the competition, making AANOUKIS Swimwear a must-have for fashion-forward individuals who seek elegance and distinction. AANOUKIS is preparing to be available soon in luxury department stores.
