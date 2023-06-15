AANOUKIS Swimwear Unveils "S23 Sunset Lovers" Collection at the French Riviera

AANOUKIS Swimwear is an emerging fashion brand founded by Melbourne-based textile designer Alexandra Adamiak.

AANOUKIS Swimwear is committed to sustainability and ethical manufacturing, ensuring that each piece is crafted with care and designed to make wearers feel confident and beautiful.

The brand is known for its unique swimwear designs that blend the latest fashion trends, innovative design techniques, and traditional craftsmanship.

Alexandra Adamiak designer of AANOUKIS swimwear, is a free creative soul spirit, based in her beloved island of Gods, Bali, where she gets her inspiration to create AANOUKIS brand. She has deeply connected with the spirit of this island and the people empowering women