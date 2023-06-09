When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 08, 2023 FDA Publish Date: June 09, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A Company Name: Wawona Frozen Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Organic Daybreak Blend 4lb bags of frozen fruit

Company Announcement

(Clovis, California) Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling year-old packages of its Organic DayBreak Blend distributed to Costco Wholesale stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington from April 15, 2022 to June 26, 2022 because the DayBreak Blend includes organic frozen strawberries grown in Mexico which may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Wawona Frozen Foods is issuing this voluntary recall for the year-old Organic DayBreak Blend out of an abundance of caution. There have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary and precautionary recall.

While the Organic DayBreak Blend was distributed to Costco stores last year, they have “Use By” dates of 09/23/2023, 09/29/2023, 09/30/2023 and 10/18/2023 therefore consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled blend, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund.

The year-old recalled Organic DayBreak Blend product is no longer available for purchase at Costco. Organic DayBreak Blend products on store shelves currently or that have different lot codes or purchase dates are not subject to this recall.

The recalled year-old Organic DayBreak Blend includes these lot codes:

BEST IF USED BY

09/23/2023 BEST IF USED BY

09/29/2023 BEST IF USED BY

09/30/2023 BEST IF USED BY

10/18/2023 Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: 20082D04 20088D04 20089D09 20108D04 20082D05 20088D05 20089D10 20108D05 20082D06 20088D06 20089D11 20108D06 20082D07 20088D07 20089D12 20108D07 20082D08 20088D08 20108D08 20088D09 20088D10 20088D11 20088D12

The recalled year-old DayBreak Blend packaging: 4 LB (1.81 KG) (see images below)

Wawona Frozen Foods is fully cooperating with federal health officials as well as Costco to ensure consumers are alerted about the recalled Organic DayBreak Blend distributed by Wawona Frozen Foods last year.

Consumers with further questions may contact Wawona Frozen Foods at www.wawona.com or call 1-866-534-9986 8am – 5pm Pacific, Monday through Friday.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. A Hepatitis A virus (HAV) infection can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infections can progress to liver failure. Illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, Hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult their health care provider or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health providers or the local health department immediately. For more information about Hepatitis A visit www.fda.gov.