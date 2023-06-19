ASC Books: Pioneering Representation and Inclusivity in Children's Literature
ASC Books a Charlotte-based online bookstore and independent publishing house dedicated to championing representation and inclusivity in children's literature.CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA , USA , June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ASC Books, a groundbreaking online bookstore and independent publishing house, is set to open its virtual doors in mid-June. Led by President Alvarys Santana, ASC Books aims to revolutionize the world of children's literature by providing diverse and inclusive titles that celebrate representation.
With a mission to inspire and empower young readers, ASC Books is committed to championing the voices of marginalized communities. Their initial offering consists of five thoughtfully curated children's titles that highlight the beauty of diversity. Each book features disabled children and multicultural characters, enabling children to see themselves reflected in the stories they read.
President Alvarys Santana, a passionate advocate for inclusivity in literature, expressed her excitement about ASC Books' upcoming launch: "We believe that every child deserves to see themselves in the stories they read. By offering books that embrace all abilities, cultures, and backgrounds, ASC Books hopes to foster empathy, understanding, and a sense of belonging among young readers."
“My personal goal is to amplify those voices that need it the most, the voices of those that are uninterested in education due to not having representation and validity of how cool it actually is.” This is why ASC Books is focused on creating partnerships with surrounding schools to expand its collection authored by K-12 students. By amplifying the creative voices of young writers, ASC Books seeks to encourage literary expression and promote diverse perspectives. The publishing house will work closely with schools and educational institutions to provide mentorship and guidance to aspiring young authors.
Through its online platform, ASC Books will offer a seamless and user-friendly browsing experience, allowing parents, educators, and children to discover and purchase inclusive literature from the comfort of their homes. The bookstore's commitment to representation extends beyond its offerings, as it will actively engage with the community through partnerships, events, and outreach programs.
