Unveiling Virginia's Top Wedding Venue: Grand True Value Rentals & Grand Event Center in Winchester’s Online Journey
— Joel Solenberger
Grand True Value Rentals & Grand Event Center in Winchester, Virginia partnered with New Media Retailer to establish an online presence for their equipment and party event rental stores. Their main objective was to attract new customers and provide existing ones with easy access to their product offerings and business information. Joel believes that being part of various vendor shows for weddings and being named a 2023 Top Wedding Vendor in Virginia, both promoted on their website and led to the spread of information between the website and social media sharing.
Revving up Rental Business: How a Website Presence can Help Target Homeowners and Venues in the DC Area
Previously, Grand True Value Rentals & Grand Event Center did not have a website to target homeowners and venues in the DC area for their rental products. They decided to focus on homeowners specifically and gained more customers, possibly due to increased website traffic and availability of information online. They avoided targeting construction workers, which their competition did, and this helped them stand out among local homeowners.
Grand True Value Rentals & Grand Event Center Steals the Show at Wedding Vendor Expo!
Their dedicated marketing specialist at New Media Retailer added an event about Grand True Value Rentals & Grand Event Center being at a wedding vendor show, which Joel found helpful. They also received a link back on the vendor show website, increasing their visibility to potential customers. Updating content regularly adds credibility and demonstrates an understanding of where customers look for event and home project resources.
Smooth Sailing Ahead: Joel’s Team Thrilled with Functional Website and Top-Notch Marketing Support
Joel’s team is benefiting from a fully functional website, thanks to the efforts of the marketing specialists and team members he collaborated with who made the process seamless. Joel praises New Media Retailer for making their website accessible to non-tech-savvy people with the help of their marketing experts. He particularly enjoys the team’s attentiveness and follow-up to ensure nothing is overlooked.
New Media Retailer recommends checking in monthly for updates and suggesting content ideas to keep the website up-to-date. They regularly add offers, events, and seasonal updates to provide customers with the latest information about the business.
