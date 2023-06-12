London Gold Welcomes the Addition of New Custom Designs by Emilie
London Gold collaborates with new designer Emilie to offer a stunning assortment of fine jewelry.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London Gold, an award-winning jewelry store, is excited to announce the addition of exquisite pieces of jewelry by new designer Emilie. With exceptional craftsmanship and quality diamonds, Emilie creates lasting and treasured jewelry. Emilie’s diamond jewelry designs are both elegant and timeless.
From a vast array of beautiful necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and bands, Emilie crafts unique variations on traditional designs to bring jewelry enthusiasts everywhere extraordinary pieces of jewelry. Two illustrious examples are Emilie’s Diamond Inside-out Hoops earrings and Diamond Tennis Bracelet:
Emilie’s Diamond Inside-Out Hoops earrings offer 18k rose gold inside-out hoops, which are set with round diamonds weighing 1.13 carats. The eye-catching 3.15ct Diamond Tennis Bracelet sparkles from every angle. Featuring round, brilliant diamonds totaling 3.15 carats, the immaculate tennis bracelet is made of 14k yellow gold and is 7 inches long. Using natural diamonds, all of Emilie’s jewelry is made with quality craftsmanship.
London Gold is excited to offer Emilie’s superb alternatives to traditional designs for jewelry enthusiasts looking to make a remarkable and elegant statement.
About the Company:
London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry—but also one which serves as a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers from around the world are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries imported Italian designer pieces as well as 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry—all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold’s selection of precious stones is unparalleled and carries beautiful ensembles made from the finest gems. London Gold is the place to go when hunting for a meaningful gift.
