OTR Offers 2023 Tax Sale Online Seminars

OTR will conduct two online seminars, via WebEx, to explain the Tax Sale procedures to prospective bidders.

Although registration for the seminars is not mandatory, all persons interested in participating in the Annual Tax Sale are encouraged to attend the Tax Sale seminars to learn critical information relating to the Tax Sale process. During the seminar, the July Tax Sale dates and times will be announced.

The seminars for the 2023 Tax Sale will be conducted as follows:

Wednesday, June 28: 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm

9:30 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm Thursday, June 29: 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 1:30 pm to 4 pm

The registration period for the Tax Sale seminars is open from June 19 through June 26. Instructions for registering for a seminar are as follows:

1. Go to MyTax.DC.gov

2. Real Property

3. View More Options

4. Tax Sale Registration

5. Register for a Tax Sale Seminar.

Note: A Webex invitation link will be sent to the email you have provided at the time of registration a day prior to the scheduled event. Please also note: A person with a communication impairment requiring interpreter must submit their request via MyTax.DC.gov no later than June 21 for the June 28 session and June 22 for the June 29 session.