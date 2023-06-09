Full closure of westbound I-80 at 1st Avenue (exit 242) in Coralville on Thursday night, June 15

Posted on: June 09, 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa – June 9, 2023 – If you drive on westbound Interstate 80 in Coralville you need to be aware of a construction project for the new I-80 and 1st Avenue interchange that may slow down your trip.

Construction crews need to fully close westbound I-80 at the 1st Avenue interchange (exit 242) from 11 p.m. Thursday, June 15 until 5 a.m. Friday, June 16, weather permitting. Drivers will be detoured off I-80 at the 1st Avenue ramp (exit 242) and follow a marked detour to the entrance ramp for westbound I-80 (see map).

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project, contact Adrian Simonson, Iowa DOT Davenport construction office, at 563-391-2750 or [email protected]