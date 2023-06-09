Increasing Construction Activities to Push Self-Healing Concrete Market Size to Reach USD 935.74 Billion By 2032 | Quince Market Insights

Asia Pacific region has been experiencing rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in recent years which has led to an increased demand for durable and sustainable construction materials, including self-healing concrete.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent report published by Quince Market Insights, the Self-Healing Concrete Market revenue is expected to reach USD 69.47 Billion in 2023 and could grow at 33.5% CAGR over 2023-2032.



The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for reducing structural maintenance costs. Self-healing concrete has the potential to improve the durability and lifespan of concrete structures. Cracks in traditional concrete can lead to structural deterioration, increased maintenance costs, and reduced service life. Self-healing concrete offers a solution by mitigating these issues and extending the longevity of concrete infrastructure.

While the self-healing concrete market is still relatively niche compared to traditional concrete, it is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Ongoing research and development efforts aim to improve the effectiveness, cost-efficiency, and scalability of self-healing concrete technologies, which will further drive their adoption in various construction projects.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Self-Healing Concrete Market: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-60229

Self-healing concrete is a relatively new concept, and its benefits may not be widely understood or accepted by the construction industry. There may be skepticism or hesitation to adopt new materials and technologies without sufficient evidence of their long-term performance and cost-effectiveness. Lack of awareness and limited acceptance can slow down the market growth.

However, continued research and development efforts in self-healing concrete can unlock new opportunities. Innovations in healing agent formulations, encapsulation techniques, and delivery systems can lead to more effective and cost-efficient self-healing concrete solutions.

Advancements in self-healing mechanisms, such as bacteria-based healing agents or shape memory polymers, could further enhance the performance and expand the application possibilities of self-healing concrete.

What Does the Report Provide?

A summary of the global self-healing concrete market and associated technologies.

Analysis of global industry dynamics, yearly projections, and annual compound growth rate predictions (CAGRs).

Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for the global fuel additives market.

Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

Extensive company profiles of key players in the industry.

We Offer Customized Report Here: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/customize-report-60229

By Type

On the basis of type, the self-healing concrete market is segmented into biotic and abiotic. The abiotic segment is expected to garner substantial revenue through 2032 owing to increasing demand for high-performance concrete.

Abiotic self-healing concrete utilizes inorganic mechanisms or materials to autonomously repair cracks and damage within the concrete matrix, improving the durability and lifespan of structures.

The construction industry is increasingly focused on sustainability and reducing environmental impacts. Abiotic self-healing concrete aligns with these goals by minimizing the need for repair materials and reducing maintenance requirements. Its ability to extend the life of structures contributes to more sustainable construction practices, making it an attractive option for environmentally conscious projects.

The abiotic self-healing concrete market is still relatively nascent but has significant growth potential. Ongoing research, collaboration between industry stakeholders, and market education efforts are expected to drive further advancements and market penetration. As the benefits of abiotic self-healing concrete become more widely recognized, its adoption is likely to increase, leading to a larger market share in the construction industry.

By Form

Based on form, the market is segmented into intrinsic healing, capsule-based healing, and vascular healing. The self-healing concrete market share from capsule-based healing is anticipated to grow substantially through the forecast period. The growth is primarily attributed to its increasing usage in concrete, polymer composites, and dental resin composites.

Capsule-based healing is one of the methods used in self-healing concrete to achieve autonomous crack repair. In this approach, healing agents are encapsulated within microcapsules and incorporated into the concrete matrix.

The demand for capsule-based self-healing concrete is increasing as it allows the controlled release of healing agents, ensuring that the agents are only activated when cracks form. It also enables the use of different types of healing agents with varying properties, allowing for customization based on the specific requirements of the concrete application.

However, there are some challenges associated with capsule-based healing. The distribution of capsules throughout the concrete matrix needs to be uniform to ensure effective crack repair. Ensuring the capsules' stability and longevity within the concrete, especially under harsh environmental conditions, is also important. Additionally, the rupture of capsules should occur at the desired crack widths to avoid premature release or ineffective healing.

By End User

In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and civil infrastructure. The self-healing concrete industry revenue from commercial infrastructure is expected to grow considerably.

Commercial buildings are subject to heavy foot traffic, mechanical loads, and other stresses that can lead to cracks and damage over time. Self-healing concrete offers improved durability and longevity, reducing the need for frequent repairs and enhancing the overall lifespan of commercial structures.

That apart, self-healing concrete can contribute to maintaining the appearance and integrity of the structure by minimizing visible cracks and preventing further deterioration. The self-repairing capability of the concrete can help preserve the visual appeal and overall quality of the building, enhancing its value and marketability.

The commercial construction sector provides a significant market opportunity for self-healing concrete due to the scale and diversity of projects involved.

Self-Healing Concrete Market Analysis by Region

Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific self-healing concrete market dynamics are anticipated to change positively over 2023-2032. The growth is majorly attributed to increasing technological developments and the adoption of new construction techniques.



The Asia Pacific region has been experiencing rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in recent years. This has led to an increased demand for durable and sustainable construction materials, including self-healing concrete.

Additionally, population growth, urbanization, and increased investment in infrastructure projects are contributing to the demand for self-healing concrete in the Asia Pacific region. Governments and construction companies are increasingly recognizing the benefits of using self-healing concrete, as it can reduce maintenance costs, extend the lifespan of structures, and enhance sustainability.

Meanwhile, North America self-healing concrete market share is expected to grow substantially owing to increasing initiatives taken to improve the infrastructure.

The overall market revenue from Europe is set to grow significantly driven by a rise in the construction of healthcare centers, education institutions, restaurants, etc.

Middle East and Africa self-healing concrete industry size is expected to grow considerably owing to the rising focus on reducing carbon footprint from construction activities.

South America market share is poised to grow at a notable CAGR through the forecast period owing to increasing investment in large-scale infrastructure projects.

Competitive Analysis

Key self-healing concrete market players include

• Acciona Infraestructureas S.A.

• Avecom N.V.

• BASF SE

• Basilisk

• Buzzi unicem Spa

• Cemex s.a.b. De C.V.

• Corbion

• Fosroc

• GCP Applied Technologies

• Giatec Scientific Inc.

• Heidelbergcement

• Holcim

• Hycrete, Inc.

• Kryton

• Oscrete Construction Products

• Penetron

• Polycoat Products

• Sika AG

• Xypex Chemical Corporation

• Others

These market players are engaging in various activities like innovations, new product developments, partnerships, acquisitions, etc. to maintain a competitive edge.

Get Detailed Table of Content: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-toc-60229

Market Segments

By type Biotic Abiotic

By Form Intrinsic Healing, Capsule Based Healing, Vascular Healing

By End User Residential Commercial Industrial Civil Infrastructure

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



Purchase this premium smart report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/self-healing-concrete-market/smart_report_license

FAQs

How big is self-healing concrete market?

Self-healing concrete market is anticipated to account for USD 69.47 Billion in 2023 and could grow at 33.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Why is abiotic self-healing concrete market growing?

The overall market share from abiotic self-healing concrete is expected to grow substantially owing to rising demand for high-performance concrete.

How is capsule-based healing segment driving the market growth?

Self-healing concrete market share from capsule-based healing concrete is poised to grow significantly owing to its autonomous crack repair property.

Why is the demand for self-healing concrete growing across commercial sector?

The overall market revenue from commercial sector as self-healing concrete offers improved durability and longevity, reducing the need for frequent repairs.

What makes Asia Pacific a profitable pocket for self-healing concrete market?

Asia Pacific self-healing concrete industry is poised grow at an exponential CAGR driven by increasing adoption of new technologies in construction.

Browse More Reports

Webbing Market size was valued at USD 3.43 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period.

Battery Packaging Material Market size was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Flat Steel Market is expected to reach USD 422.4 billion in 2019 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

3D printing construction market size was valued at USD 4.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 70% during the forecast period.

About Quince Market Insights

Quince Market Insights has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Pune, Maharashtra 411047

Phone: APAC +91 706 672 4343 / US +1 208 405 2835 / UK +44 1444 39 0986