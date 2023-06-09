Emergency funding approved for Farmington in wake of May mass shooting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 9, 2023

Contact: Caroline Sweeney

Office of the Governor

caroline.sweeney@state.nm.us

SANTA FE – The Lujan Grisham administration issued an executive order yesterday approving emergency funding for the city of Farmington in the wake of a mass shooting that left three New Mexicans dead last month and six injured.

The funding will assist the city in providing increased mental health support for community members affected by the tragedy.

“I have made it clear to the Farmington community that the state will provide whatever resources necessary for as long as it takes to heal from what happened on May 15,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “While the wider public’s attention shifts after just a week or two, the trauma left behind by these tragedies in communities is long-lasting, and it’s critical we support them throughout the entire recovery process.”

“The residents of Farmington appreciate the governor’s support for our community in recognizing the physical, emotional, and financial impacts surrounding the events of May 15,” said Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett. “The release of these funds will be put to their best use in support of our community’s ongoing mental health needs and our public safety operations.”

The executive order provides $100,000 to support mental health resources in the city or other measures that protect the public health, safety and welfare.

###