Press Releases

06/09/2023

Attorney General Tong Responds to Double-Digit Rate Hikes Sought by Health Insurers

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement regarding double-digit rate hikes sought by nine health insurers for individual and small group plans on Access Health CT, the state’s health insurance exchange.

The Connecticut Insurance Department reports that the proposed average individual rate request is a 12.4 percent increase, compared to 20.4 percent in 2023 and ranges from 9.8 percent to 17.5 percent. The proposed average small group rate request is a 14.8 percent increase, compared to 14.8 percent in 2023 and ranges from 7.5 percent to 23.0 percent.

“These rates will be simply unaffordable for too many Connecticut families, individuals and businesses. We are thoroughly scrutinizing these filings and expect to play an active role in this process,” said Attorney General Tong.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov