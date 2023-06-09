The National Black Church Initiative a Coalition of African American Churches Express Support for HRC State of Emergency
Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign & Human Rights Campaign Foundation
Our Gay Brothers and Sisters are being Unfairly TargetedWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 churches representing 27.7 million African Americans would like to express our moral outrage that state legislatures across the country are systematically targeting and harassing our gay brothers and sisters. We express our support and solidarity with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) State of Emergency.
The have been 75 anti-gay laws enacted in a dozen states which undermine the humanity and the human activity of our gay brothers and sisters. This is morally wrong in the eyes of God and the church to attack any of his children. In the Black community, we know how it feels to be subjected to immoral and punitive laws which steal human dignity and rob the soul.
Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative said, “I have reached out to HRC President Kelly Robinson to offer our prayers and support and to begin the discussion on the intersection of how we will work together to mitigate these anti-gay laws.
Therefore, the National Black Church is speaking out against anyone or any institution who will sort to utilize the gay community as political pawns. We are acting now because we recognize that there are an additional 525 anti-gay laws that have been introduced in forty-one states.
We will not allow these laws to criminalize their personhood.
About NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 34,000 African American and Latino Churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all its members, congregants, Churches, and the public. Our methodology is utilizing faith and sound health science.
NBCI’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose main mission is to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI offers faith-based, out-of-the-box and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. NBCI’s programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work. Visit our website at www.naltBlackChurch.com.
Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube