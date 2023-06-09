TRILLION ENERGY SPUDS ALAPLI-2 WELL AT SASB GAS FIELD

Drilling of the sixth natural gas well at SASB has now begun

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) announces the spudding of the Alapli-2 natural gas well at the SASB gas field, offshore Turkey, the sixth well in the Company’s multi-well program.



Alapli-2 is a long-reach directional well being drilled from the Akkaya tripod and which will twin the Alapli-1 exploration well. The Alapli-1 well was never put on production but was perforated and tested at a combined rate of +7 MMcf/d, indicating the gas pool is economic.

Update on Bayhanli-2 production

The Bayhanli-2 gas well which commenced production on June 2, 2023 has averaged 8 MMcf/d (100%) of natural gas production in its first six full days of operation.

Gas Prices

The June Botas gas price is USD $14.14/mmcf.

Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion, stated:

“Alapli-2 is a guaranteed success, being a twin of an unproduced exploration well with significant reserves. At completion in about 45 days, we will have 6 gas wells on production at SASB. We are also now getting fantastic flush gas production from Bayhanli-2 our top producer to date”

About the Company

Trillion Energy is focused on natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest-scale natural gas development projects; and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.

