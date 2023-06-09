Senator Santarsiero and Representative Davis Host Scam Jam to Help Residents Stay Safe from Scams and Identity Theft

BUCKS COUNTY – June 9, 2023 − Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Tina Davis (D-141) hosted an event in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities to help constituents learn how to avoid becoming the victim of a scam or identity theft.

Nearly 100 individuals gathered at the Bristol Township Senior Center on June 7th to hear from experts about common scams, when to report scams and fraud to the police, how and when to freeze a credit report and how to bank safely online.

“Too often, constituents call my office to report that they’ve been the victim of a scam or identity theft,” said Senator Santarsiero. “I’m excited to partner with the Department of Banking and Securities and Representative Tina Davis to raise awareness about common scams and provide resources and information to help our constituents protect their finances.”

Attendees heard from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities about the steps to freeze your credit, how to secure your personal information in the digital age and tips to avoid scams by not giving out personal information, not answering calls from unknown numbers and taking time to consider offers and sales pitches in high-pressure situations.

A representative from the Bucks County Area Agency on Aging shared information on the agency’s ability to conduct investigations into abuse, neglect and exploitation, and to make appropriate referrals to those who have been the victim of scams and fraud.

The Bristol Township Police Department urged residents to call the police when they think they’ve been the victim of a scam, noting that calling immediately is best but it is never too late to reach out.

Senator Santarsiero added, “It was great to see so many folks interested in this workshop. We had great turnout for the event, and I look forward to hosting this event in additional locations across the 10th district.”