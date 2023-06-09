Ukraine: Energy Community to support Energoatom in its legal actions against Russia for damages to energy infrastructure

The Energy Community Secretariat and the Ukrainian public electricity producer Energoatom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on coordination of legal actions against Russia for damages to the energy infrastructure.

The Secretariat’s Dispute Resolution and Negotiation Centre will support Energoatom with strategic and legal advice in obtaining compensation for damages caused by Russia’s military invasion from 24 February 2022.

Energoatom is the biggest power generating company in Ukraine. As a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine, its losses are preliminarily estimated at UAH 32 billion. A more precise evaluation will be possible after the return of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP, which is under occupation since 4 March 2022, and not under the control of Energoatom.

“In addition to causing significant losses due to the property and infrastructure damage and expropriation, the factual loss of control over Zaporizhzhya NPP is causing serious nuclear threats to the region and the world,” the Energy Community Secretariat says in a press release.

Find out more

Press release