Disaster Assistance is Equally Accessible to Everyone Regardless of Disabilities

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters in ways that maximize the inclusion of, and accessibility for, people with disabilities.

We provide federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, the public sector and non-profit organizations with the tools, training, resources, and strategies necessary to help ensure that people with disabilities can participate in, and benefit from, programs and services during all phases of emergency management.

Our Program and Policy Branch provides technical assistance to FEMA leadership, as well as to FEMA programs and components, to ensure that FEMA programs and services are meeting the needs of people with disabilities before, during and after disasters.

Be sure to let FEMA know if you have an accessibility need. During the application process, applicants for FEMA disaster assistance have equal access to FEMA programs and services. Applicants with disabilities who need accommodation should inform FEMA.

Let FEMA Know Your Needs

A disaster can take away important items that enable people with disabilities to live independently or to communicate. These include a wheelchair, scooter, walker, CPAP machine, hearing aids, eyeglasses, screen reader or other assistive medical device. Let FEMA know if you have an accessibility need.

Applicants who go to a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be able to meet with specialists who can help them apply for disaster assistance and provide other information. FEMA specialists use assistive technology to serve those who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. Specialists can connect you with an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter through Video Remote Interpreting (VRI) to help complete your disaster assistance application or schedule an appointment for an in-person ASL interpreter.

FEMA Speaks Your Language

FEMA is distributing written information in multiple languages so everyone affected by Typhoon Mawar knows of the assistance that is available to them. Additionally, translations services for Chuukese, Pohnpeian, Kosraean, and Yapese are being provided by the Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop at the Dededo Sports Complex Disaster Recovery Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. For more information on their services, call 671-686-2227.

Typhoon survivors who speak other languages can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. There are multilingual operators available, simply press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages.

FEMA and the U.S. Territory of Guam also have interpreters skilled in American Sign Language (ASL) ready to assist when needed.

FEMA brochure: Help After a Disaster (published in 27 languages)

Go to YouTube: FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

For answers to other questions about FEMA disaster assistance, go here.

For information on Guam's recovery, go here.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).