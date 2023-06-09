[2023-2028] Bioprocess Technology Market Share Report – Reach $77.09 Billion by 2028 with 16.8% CAGR | Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

North America dominated the bioprocess technology market while Asia Pacific region will account highest CAGR during 2023-2028. Based on type, cell culture media bioprocess took the forefront leaders in the worldwide market by accounting largest share in 2022.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Bioprocess Technology Market Share Report, Growth, Size, Revenue, Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Modality, and End User”, the global bioprocess technology market size is expected to grow with USD 77.09 billion by 2028 from USD 30.89 billion in 2022; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2023-2028. The cell culture media bioprocess segment held the largest market share in 2022 and chromatography bioprocess is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period (2023–2028).





Global Bioprocess Technology Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 30.89 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 77.09 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 194 No. of Tables 85 No. of Charts & Figures 71 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Modality, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Corning Inc, STAMM Biotech, Lonza Group AG, Eppendorf SE, Repligen Corp, Danaher Corp, BioPharma Dynamics Ltd









Global Bioprocess Technology Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Corning Inc, STAMM Biotech, Lonza Group AG, Eppendorf SE, Repligen Corp, Danaher Corp, BioPharma Dynamics are among the key companies operating in the global bioprocess technology market. Leading players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and clientele, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In June 2022 , Merck has entered a collaboration with Agilent Technologies to advance Process Analytical Technologies (PAT). PAT, which is strongly encouraged by global regulatory authorities, is a key enabler for real-time release and Bioprocessing 4.0.

In March 2020 , Sartorius launched BIOSTAT STR Generation 3 single-use bioreactor and BIOBRAIN automation platform to introduce innovations that will change the field of biopharmaceutical process development and manufacturing. Biostat STR simplifies biologics production.

In April 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific opens its new single-use technology manufacturing site in Ogden, Utah. The state-of-the-art facility creates additional capacity to produce the high-quality technology and materials needed for the development of new vaccines and breakthrough therapies. The US$44 million facility is part of Thermo Fisher's US$650 million multi-year investment. The Ogden site is a 55,000-square-foot facility that will manufacture highly customizable bioprocess container (BPC) systems.





Introducing Advanced Bioprocess Technologies Positively Influences Overall Global Bioprocess Technology Market Growth:

Advanced bioprocess technologies bridge R&D with production. Several players are introducing a wide range of new bioprocessing technologies in the market. On December 4, 2020, IDBS (a provider of software informatics solutions for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries) announced the launch of Polar. Polar creates a new product category called BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM) to streamline drug development and production in biopharma research. Polar is designed and deployed to rapidly solve challenges associated with workflow, process quality, collaboration, and data analysis that have plagued the existing software solutions, including laboratory information management system (LIMS) and electronic laboratory notebook (ELN). As a result, there will be less human errors and an improvement in overall accuracy. It will reduce manual data processing and transcription, leading to fewer human errors and enhanced overall accuracy. It also has extensive search features that make it easier for users to locate what they are searching for, preventing the need for pointless duplication of effort.

METTLER TOLEDO’s Dynochem Biologics is a purpose-built simulation software that supports upstream and downstream unit activities in bioprocessing at any scale. Bioprocess engineers and scientists use the software to choose appropriate process operating parameters and establish scales equivalency. Utilities enable quick evaluation of equipment performance with minimal data, whereas more potent models leverage the existing data streams for process characterization. Initial projects can be completed quickly with the help of responsive application expertise, rich training resources, and a model library that is already built. Peptides, mAbs, vaccinations, and viral vectors are a few examples of the many applications.

Merck’s new BioContinuum Platform advances biotherapeutic drug manufacturing through improved efficiency, simplified plant operations, and greater quality and consistency. In addition, Merck’s Pellicon Single-Pass Tangential Flow Filtration aid in intensifying operations associated with the purification of therapeutic proteins. Thus, the introduction of various new-age bioprocess technologies is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the bioprocess technology market growth during the forecast period.





The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the bioprocess technology market. By mid-May, more than 215 novel and repurposed therapies were in the pipeline for the treatment of COVID-19, with rising investment from organizations such as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Melinda and Gates Foundation. Also, additional investments were made by the biopharmaceutical companies for commercial manufacturing. Amid the pandemic, the investment increased the adoption of bioprocessing technologies, enhancing efficiency and productivity at a large scale. Moreover, well-infrastructure facilities in regional markets were opened that will ultimately accelerate towards supply chain and bioprocessing facilities in the region.





Global Bioprocess Technology Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type , the bioprocess technology market is segmented into cell culture media bioprocess, chromatography bioprocess, consumables & accessories, and others. The cell culture media bioprocess segment held the largest market share in 2021 and chromatography bioprocess is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period (2023–2028).

Based on modality , the bioprocess technology market is bifurcated into single use and multiple use. The single use segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 and multiple use is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user , the bioprocess technology market is segmented into academic & medical institutions, biopharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and others. The biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and academic & medical institutions is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 18.5% in the market during the forecast period (2023–2028).





