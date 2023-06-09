Ottawa OBGYN becomes new president of the SOGC

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, a physician from Ottawa, Dr. Amanda Black became the new president of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) at their Annual Clinical Scientific Conference (ACSC 2023). Dr. Black begins her 1-year term and of her many goals, she intends to make contraception devices and methods available to all without the burden of cost.

Dr. Black is a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The University of Ottawa. She completed her medical training at the University of Western Ontario, The University of Ottawa and Queen’s University, and obtained her Master of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University. She holds appointments at The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO and is an Associate Scientist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute (OHRI).

“I look forward to serving the needs of this organization and moving it forward in regard to contraception, the prevention of maternal mortality and much more,” said Dr. Black. “The SOGC is a leader in women’s reproductive health and can affect change nationally and internationally.”

She was previously Vice President of the SOGC Board of Directors and also sits on the Board of Salus Global. She has authored many national guidelines, developed educational programs including those for health care providers and the public, presented nationally and internationally and authored numerous publications in her field.

Dr. Black holds the Dr. Elaine Jolly Chair in Women’s Health Research at The University of Ottawa. She has participated in a number of international clinical trials, database studies, and investigator-led clinical studies. Her research focuses on new contraceptive methods, contraceptive use and trends in Canada, access to family planning services, and adolescent sexual health.

Website for the conference schedule: ACSC 2023

The SOGC is one of Canada’s oldest national specialty organizations and has been a leader of the advancement of women’s health since 1944.

CONTACTS:

Patrick O’Reilly, SOGC Communications Specialist

Tel: 438-370-5095

Email: poreilly@sogc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87373f89-2359-46e4-8028-44c39f54e733