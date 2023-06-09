EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market worth $232.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market size is projected to reach USD 232.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2027

Browse in-depth TOC on "EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market"

286 - Tables

48 - Figures

253 - Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2022 USD 125.3 billion Revenue Forecast for 2027 USD 232.9 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 13.2% Key Growth Drivers Increasing penetration of mobile devices Key Opportunities Increase demand of user engagement Market size available for years 2021-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Market Segmentation Hardware (interactive displays, interactive projectors), education system (LMS, SIS, TMS), end user, deployment type, and region Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America Companies Covered Apple (US), Cisco (US), Blackboard (US), IBM (US), Dell EMC (US),Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle(US),SAP (Germany), Instructure(US), 2U INC (US) , Ellucian (US), Anthology (US), Lenovo (China) and many more.

Interactive projectors mimic the functionality of an interactive whiteboard on any other surface, where the image is projected. This allows the presenter to interact with the projected image using an electric or mechanical stylus and often simply a finger. Some interactive projectors have advanced features, which allow user-generated information to be captured, replayed, printed, or copied with or without the originally projected image. These features help keep the audience engaged, especially in an academic end user segment, as it offers multi-touch facilities where children can be given group projects to work on.

The Learning Management System (LMS) segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020. The LMS applications are used for the supervision, certification, tracking, and offering of eLearning applications. These systems primarily track classroom instructions, automate learning administrations, and provide tools to manage and create content. They allow institutions to access educational content online, thereby enabling students to view materials using the web browser. There exists a wide range of systems that deal with management training and educational records, which facilitate blended and online courses for collaboration between teachers and students.

The geographic analysis of the EdTech and smart classroom market is mainly segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle east and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. North America is expected to be the leader in the adoption and implementation of EdTech solutions followed by Europe and APAC. The presence of major EdTech and smart classroom providers in the region and increasing investments by North American companies in advanced technologies, would drive the market growth for North America. Moreover, the rising technological sophistication, technology adoption, and increasing demand of online teachinglearning model due to Covid-19 outbreak in the region are expected to drive the high growth of the EdTech and smart classroom market in APAC. The market players are also expanding their coverage in APAC.

The major players in the EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market are Apple (US), Cisco (US), Blackboard (US), IBM (US), Dell EMC (US),Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle(US),SAP (Germany), Instructure(US).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market Growth?

The global EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market was estimated at $125.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $232.9 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2%.

What is the EdTech Market Segmentation?

This research report provides the EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market Segmentation based on hardware, education system, end user, deployment type and region

