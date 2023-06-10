Vet Unite to Participate in Tunnels to Towers Walk

BETHEL, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Damon, affectionately known as the Godfather, and Tom Dorney, Chief Operations Officer of Vet Unite, a nationwide nonprofit organization committed to supporting veterans, will be joining the "Tunnels to Towers 5K Run" in Bethel, Connecticut. He will be running alongside his good friend Kristina Korin and her team, "Kristina Korin Fitness".

Jean Mariano, Gold Star Mother of Navy Seal Jason D. Lewis and President of a VFW auxiliary named in her son's honor, will also be a part of the team, as will Melissa O'Connell, known to many as Dr. Mel.

The Tunnels to Towers 5K Run commemorates the heroic life and death of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter (FDNY) who lost his life on September 11, 2001 after strapping on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

The race symbolizes Stephen Siller's sacrifice and is a tribute to his legacy of helping others. Participants of the event join in not only to honor the sacrifice of Siller but also to recognize and remember all first responders and military who made, and continue to make, extraordinary sacrifices in the line of duty.

Tom Dorney's participation in this event aligns with Vet Unite's mission of veteran advocacy and service. Vet Unite tirelessly works towards helping veterans transition and access the services they've earned through Mentorship, Collaboration, and Outreach.

For more information about the Tunnels to Towers 5K Run, please visit the event page on the race website: https://t2t.org/stephens-story/

About Vet Unite

Vet Unite is a nationwide nonprofit organization focused on helping veterans transition and access the services they earned. Through Mentorship, Collaboration, and Outreach, Vet Unite works tirelessly to support our veterans. For more information, please visit https://vetunite.org.