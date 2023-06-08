53rd Regular Session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, June 8 - Government adopts the proposal for the Healthcare Digitalisation Act

The Government adopted the proposal for the Healthcare Digitalisation Act to speed up the delivery of healthcare services. The proposal brings important innovations for patients and healthcare professionals by, among other things, simplifying the bureaucratic part of the procedure, introducing easy handling of medical records and streamlining medical treatment. Health data will be collected digitally in one place in a national eRecord and the proposal modifies and improves the security of access to health data. A 100% state-owned company is to be established to maintain and develop the central electronic healthcare system and to provide professional support to healthcare providers.

The proposal follows the Strategy for the Digitalisation of Healthcare in Slovenia for the period 2022–2027 and the Resolution on the National Healthcare Plan 2016–2025 “Together for a Healthy Society”.

Government instructs the Ministry of Infrastructure to continue procedures to improve air connectivity, including possible integration with existing airlines

The Ministry of Infrastructure briefed the Government on the studies on air connectivity of the Republic of Slovenia and the report of the Working Group on Air Connectivity. Both analyses were prepared for the period from November 2017 to October 2022 with a forecast until October 2023.

An analysis of data on air connectivity showed that Slovenia achieved very poor international air transport results compared to the pre-epidemic period.

The Report of the Working Group for Examining the Possibilities to Improve Air Connectivity revealed that the public call for granting subsidies to air carriers to improve air connectivity did not produce the expected outcome, even though the call foresaw the maximum permitted subsidisation.

The Government decided that the Ministry of Infrastructure, in cooperation with other competent ministries, continue procedures to search for legal, economic (also in terms of state aid) and other necessary solutions to improve air connectivity, including possible integration with existing airlines.

Government takes note of the information on the activities of the Ministry of Defence for the withdrawal of the Republic of Slovenia from the Boxer programme

The Government took note of the information on the activities of the Ministry of Defence for the withdrawal of the Republic of Slovenia from the Boxer programme. The Government’s decision on withdrawing from the Boxer programme is a rational one, and its swift decision and determined action will significantly reduce any damage that might have occurred as a result. Based on the initial examination of potential costs of withdrawing from the Boxer programme, there was a possibility that these would amount to up to 20% of the contract value. However, due to the Government’s swift and decisive action, the costs turned out to be significantly lower. The total costs of Slovenia’s participation in and withdrawal from the Boxer programme amount to EUR 4,150,968.50 including value added tax (VAT).