T2 Biosystems Announces Clinical Collaboration with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to Implement and Evaluate the T2Bacteria Panel for Clinical Use

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced a collaborative relationship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s (VUMC) Learning Healthcare System (LHS) Platform, which unites clinical research and clinical operations to evaluate and implement new approaches to care that can improve the health of patients and the community. Through this collaboration, VUMC will implement and evaluate the FDA-cleared T2Bacteria® Panel in a clinical setting and conduct a prospective study to assess the impact of the direct-from-blood T2Bacteria Panel to improve antibiotic usage and clinical interventions for patients with a bloodstream infection.



"Vanderbilt University Medical Center is one of the leading healthcare institutions in the country and we are excited to partner with them to bring our life-saving sepsis pathogen detection products to their patients and providers,” stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. “The Vanderbilt Learning Healthcare System Platform provides a unique opportunity to show the benefit of rapid, culture-independent diagnostics and further demonstrate the value of the T2Bacteria Panel in rapidly identifying causative bacterial pathogens in septic patients.”

About T2Bacteria Panel

The T2Bacteria Panel is the only FDA-cleared diagnostic test able to detect sepsis-causing bacterial pathogens directly from whole blood, in 3 to 5 hours, without the need to wait days for a positive blood culture. The T2Bacteria Panel runs on the fully-automated T2Dx Instrument and simultaneously detects five bacteria species, including E. faecium, S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, P. aeruginosa, and E. coli, and the CE marked version detects the aforementioned pathogens plus A. baumannii. Rapid detection of these pathogens is essential to getting infected patients on appropriate antibiotic therapy and improving clinical outcomes.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

