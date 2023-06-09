Submit Release
Interview with correspondents of Qatar News Agency

TAJIKISTAN, June 9 - On June 8, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, answered the questions of the correspondents of the Qatar News Agency on the occasion of the state visit of the Emir of the State of Qatar.

The correspondent of the Qatar News Agency addressed the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon with questions about the results of the state visit of the Emir of the State of Qatar, the development of relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Tajikistan, the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as the key areas of cooperation, and received in-depth answers.

During the interview, the general view of the Tajik side regarding finding solutions to the most important global issues of the planet, such as the shortage of drinking water, climate change and its consequences, and protection of glaciers, was expressed.

It is worth noting that all global initiatives of the Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the Leader of the Nation, on solving global problems and efficient and rational use of water resources, have attracted the attention of the international community.

