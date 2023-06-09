Aquagenic Pruritus Treatment Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 1.95 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.90%| Zion Market Research

The global aquagenic pruritus treatment market size was valued around USD 1.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach to around USD 1.95 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.90% between 2023 and 2030. The aquagenic pruritus market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing prevalence of the condition.

NEW YORK, United States, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Aquagenic Pruritus Treatment Market - Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030" in its research database. According to the latest research study, The global aquagenic pruritus treatment market size was worth around USD 1.23 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1.95 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.90% between 2023 and 2030.

Aquagenic Pruritus Treatment Market Overview:

Aquagenic pruritus is a rare medical condition in which patients suffer from extreme skin irritation and itching upon contact with water. Until now, there is no concrete evidence on the exact cause of the disease and hence the medical or research community has been unable to develop a definitive cure for it. However, in recent times, the number of reported cases of aquagenic pruritus has increased considerably leading to more resources being diverted toward better research and diagnosis.

The aquagenic pruritus industry deals with the research and development of medications or treatment therapies that allow patients to manage the symptoms associated with the condition. It also includes the development of advanced diagnostic tools to accurately detect the disease and healthcare professionals who are responsible for prescribing medication on a patient-to-patient basis.





Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global aquagenic pruritus treatment market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.90% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global aquagenic pruritus treatment market size was valued at around USD 1.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.95 billion, by 2030.

The aquagenic pruritus market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing prevalence of the condition

Based on distribution channel segmentation, hospital pharmacy was predicted to show maximum market share in the ear 2022

Based on route of administration segmentation, oral was the leading route n 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Market Dynamics

The global aquagenic pruritus treatment market is expected to grow mainly due to the increasing interest of the medical community in finding out the exact cause of the condition and deriving a concrete treatment plan. So far, medical professionals can only recommend therapies that manage the symptom and there is no cure for the condition. Furthermore, global leaders along with domestic and international healthcare agencies have amplified their efforts in spreading public awareness about the condition and its available treatment which not only includes medicines produced by pharmaceutical companies but also certain home remedies since they have proven to be effective.

These efforts can be seen in several research programs running across the globe along with multiple websites publishing detailed information on steps to take when diagnosed with aquagenic pruritus. In addition to this, the overall growth in the medical research community concerning dermatology could also lead to more revenue in the global aquagenic pruritus market. Furthermore, the rising healthcare expenditure as patients across the globe demand quality medical care could lead to an increase in market CAGR.

The global aquagenic pruritus industry currently is restricted due to the absence of concrete answers from the medical community about the cause and treatment of the condition. Moreover, there is still a larger part of the population that is considerably unaware of the condition, its symptoms, and treatment protocols to follow. This leads to people not seeking adequate medical care. The industry also has to deal with incorrect diagnoses in the absence of correct diagnostic tools or experienced professionals. Since there are several types of skin-related medical issues, it is essential that professionals have the correct tool to correctly identify the underlying condition for prescribing effective medication.

The increasing investment toward the development of novel therapies could provide growth opportunities while the lack of wide-scale awareness may challenge market growth.

Report Scope:

Segmentation Analysis:

The global aquagenic pruritus treatment market is segmented based on distribution channel, treatment, route of administration, and region.

Based on distribution channel, the global market segments are retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

Based on treatment, the global market divisions are transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), medication, phototherapies, and others. In 2022, the aquagenic pruritus industry registered the highest CAGR in the phototherapies segment. The treatment process is also called Ultraviolet therapy and is a medical process used against several types of skin conditions. In this therapy, the affected area of the skin is exposed to light wavelengths that assist in reducing itching. Some of the other most commonly used treatment methods include the use of analgesics that are pain relievers or allergy medications, also known as antihistamines. The TENS process is used to reduce associated pain. Studies indicate that nearly 2/3rd of people with polycythemia vera are also diagnosed with aquagenic pruritus.

Based on route of administration, the global market segments are topical, oral, parenteral, and others. The oral segment witnessed the highest growth in 2022 and may continue its dominance during the forecast period. Most professionals recommend taking antihistamines to curb the symptoms associated with the conditions and these medicines are generally taken orally with food or water. Another significant segmental growth is observed in the topical segment where doctors may recommend the use of baby oil or other natural supplements for pain relief. Skin itching may last up to 30 minutes or more during the episode.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled "Aquagenic Pruritus Treatment Market By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, And Online Pharmacy), By Treatment (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), Medication, Phototherapies, And Others), By Route Of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parenteral, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"



Regional Analysis:

North America: The global aquagenic pruritus treatment market is expected to witness the highest growth in North America, with the US claiming the largest part of the regional market share. The presence of robust medical infrastructure along with growing healthcare expenditure by government agencies as well as on personal level by the patients is a leading cause of higher growth.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is projected to register steady growth as more people become aware of the condition and seek the right medical assistance. The increasing investment toward healthcare infrastructure along with the presence of pharmaceutical giants could lead to higher regional revenue. In addition to this, domestic healthcare agencies are working toward deploying more measures directed toward enhanced public awareness.

Latin America and Africa: The market is expected to mark slow growth due to the absence of access to adequate healthcare and lack of awareness.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, L’Oréal USA announced the grant of USD 100,000 to the Skin of Color Society (SOCS) for conducting advanced dermatology research, especially for skin of color

In September 2022, Torrent Pharmaceuticals which is a generic drug maker acquired Curatio Healthcare, a dermatology startup for USD 245 million

Aquagenic Pruritus Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

The global aquagenic pruritus treatment market is led by players like:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Novartis International AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

AstraZeneca plc.

Mylan N.V.

Allergan plc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Bayer AG

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Perrigo Company plc.

Cipla Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Aquagenic Pruritus Treatment industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Aquagenic Pruritus Treatment Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Aquagenic Pruritus Treatment Industry?

What segments does the Aquagenic Pruritus Treatment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Aquagenic Pruritus Treatment Market sample report and company profiles?

The global aquagenic pruritus treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Treatment

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

Medication

Phototherapies

Others

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Parenteral

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



