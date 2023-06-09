Navitas to Present Next-Gen GaN & SiC Semiconductors at Taiwan Investor Meeting

Executives to review $760M customer pipeline, recently completed $92M equity offering

/EIN News/ -- TORRANCE, Calif., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors, has announced participation in a virtual Taiwan Investor Meeting, hosted by MESH.



Navitas’ CEO Gene Sheridan and CFO Ron Shelton will highlight recent product, manufacturing, application, and market developments with a short presentation and live Q&A. Recent Navitas news includes Q1 2023 earnings and announcement of $760 million customer pipeline, a $92 million follow-on equity offering, and a $20 million investment in strategic manufacturing.

Navitas’ mission is to accelerate the planet’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources and to “Electrify Our World™”. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for Tuesday 13th June at 9:00pm US Eastern / Wednesday 14th at 9:00am in Taiwan, and will be hosted by MESH Managing Partner, Edward Chyau. To participate, investors should register via the MESH website.

MESH is an electronics-focused venture capital firm that leverages its unique relationship with leading companies in the electronics industry, ranging from foundries to ODMs, to help their portfolio companies capture opportunities and address challenges.

Navitas Semiconductor is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 75 million GaN and 10 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

