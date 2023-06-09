HanoiPlasPrintPack 2023 expo takes place in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, June 9 - HÀ NỘI — Industry leaders of the plastics, rubber, printing, and packaging industries are gathering at the HanoiPlasPrintPack 2023, held from June 8 to 11 in Hà Nội at the I.C.E. - Hanoi International Center for Exhibition.

The 11th Hanoi International Plastics, Rubber, Printing & Packaging Industry Exhibition is making a grand comeback in its physical format, showcasing a lineup of 220 exhibitors, occupying 340 booths across an exhibition area of 8,000 square metres.

They represent diverse countries and regions, including Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, and Việt Nam. These exhibitors are presenting up-to-date machinery, equipment, and advanced technology solutions.

Organised by the Ministry of Industry & Trade - Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC (VINEXAD) in collaboration with Yorkers Exhibition Service Việt Nam, the exhibition aims to drive industrial transformation and upgrades in Northern Việt Nam.

The growth of Việt Nam's plastics industry has been truly impressive, with plastic product production reaching 11.2 million tonnes in 2022. This represents a remarkable 12.5 per cent increase compared to the previous year, said Judy Wang, President of Yorkers.

The exhibition gathers remarkable exhibitors from various sectors. The plastics industry is showcased by renowned leaders, including CMIC, GUIBAO, BOLE, CUTECH, FU CHUN SHIN, SHINI and BOUCHERIE, demonstrating their latest technologies and innovative solutions.

In the printing sector, big names like SANSIN, FUJIFILM, EPSON and HX PRODUCTION exhibit the latest achievements in digital printing and printing equipment.

Visitors can also explore a diverse range of packaging solutions from experts such as LI SHENQ, BAO BI HOA TRUNG, JORN and DRICK. Additionally, PAN STONE, NASTAH, SQUARE SILICONE and HUAQI SEALING represent the rubber sector, showcasing high-quality rubber products and solutions.

A series of inspiring seminars are also hosted to provide an opportunity to build valuable connections and gain insights into the future of the plastics, printing, and packaging sectors. — VNS