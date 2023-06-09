PVI Insurance awarded "Most Innovative Non-Life Insurance Company 2023" from International Finance Magazine

VIETNAM, June 9 -

HÀ NỘI — PVI Insurance Corporation (PVI Insurance) proudly achieved remarkable recognition on Wednesday, as the sole insurance enterprise in Việt Nam honoured in the prestigious "International Finance Insurance Awards" by the United Kingdom's International Finance Magazine (IFM).

PVI Insurance received the esteemed title of "World’s Most Innovative Non-life Insurance Company 2023".

The International Finance Awards are renowned for celebrating organisations that have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments and advancements across various sectors worldwide. In insurance industry, the award acknowledges the companies that are dedicated to safeguarding the interests of customers globally.

Earlier in February, PVI Insurance also became the first and only company in Việt Nam to receive an excellent A- rating from AM Best thanks to its strong financial position and robust performance.

In 2022, PVI Insurance successfully surpassed its business plan targets and maintained its prominent position as the leading non-life insurance company in Việt Nam.

The company secured a total consolidated revenue of VNĐ14.4 trillion (US$612 million) in 2022, exceeding the annual target by 23 per cent. Its profit after tax also surpassed the plan by 21.3 per cent, reaching VNĐ1.1 trillion.

In addition to striving for financial success, PVI Insurance places a strong emphasis on enhancing customer experiences through collaborations with leading e-commerce entities and continuous service and product improvements.

Furthermore, with the establishment of PVI Digital Insurance Company as its 40th member unit in early 2023, PVI Insurance has taken significant strides in integrating technology into its operations. These initiatives help diversify non-traditional insurance distribution channels and ensure the best possible experiences for customers.

In 2021, PVI Insurance also received two accolades from IFM, distinguishing itself as the sole Vietnamese non-life insurance company to win the titles of "Best CSR Insurance Company" and "Best Non-Life Insurance Company".

These accolades serve as a testament to PVI Insurance's unwavering commitment to creating, developing and enhancing the quality of insurance products to provide optimal protection for partners and customers. They serve as a driving force and a clear objective for PVI Insurance as it continues to strengthen its position in both the domestic and international insurance markets in the years to come. — VNS