Bia Saigon supports the arrival of Michelin Guide in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, June 9 -

HCM CITY — Bia Saigon, a well-established local brand deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture, proudly partners with the Michelin Guide as the primary official partner of the Michelin Guide in Hà Nội and HCM City.

This collaboration aims to celebrate, acknowledge, recognise and promote Việt Nam's culinary excellence to both domestic local and international audiences.

For decades, Bia Saigon, a brand of Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO), has enjoyed a strong bond with the Vietnamese people and their dining traditions. Reflecting the diverse landscapes of the country, Vietnamese cuisine possesses a captivating allure that captivates not only locals but also international visitors.

With the official introduction of the Michelin Guide in Việt Nam, a world-class system for reviewing, approving, certifying and recommending restaurants, the fine dining establishments in Hà Nội and HCM City will receive greater recognition. This platform will also provide Vietnamese culinary talents with an opportunity to showcase their skills on the international stage.

By collaborating with and partnering sponsoring the Michelin Guide Ceremony in Việt Nam, Bia Saigon reaffirms its commitment to elevating the reputation of Vietnamese brands and delivering the best of Việt Nam to the world.

SABECO and its Bia Saigon has reinforced its commitments in honouring and promoting Vietnamese cultural identity and values, contributing to the development of national tourism in the sustainable development strategy with 4C – Country, Culture, Conservation and Consumption.

Continuing efforts to join hands in the recovery of Việt Nam's tourism, SABECO has strengthened its support for projects promoting the beauty of local culture and cuisine.

SABECO and Bia Saigon brand supported the Vietnam Culture - Culinary Festival in the central province of Quảng Trị in April with activities honouring the diversity and uniqueness of the country’s three regions' culinary cultures.

The festival has been one of the key cooperation programmes between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and SABECO since 2022.

Through the festival, inheriting a long heritage with more than 148 years of history, Bia Saigon has always been closely associated with Vietnamese culinary culture, also contributing to enhancing the culinary experience with familiar and unique products.

At the same time, Bia Saigon also accompanied for the second time in a row with the 10th Southern Folk Cake Festival taking place from April 28 to May 2 in Cần Thơ Province to introduce folk dishes of the Southern region to tourists from all over the country.

SABECO has constantly strived to contribute positive values to the tourism industry in particular and the prosperous development of Việt Nam in general.

SABECO has not only contributed to promoting the image of Việt Nam as a tourism destination, but also contributed to introducing the taste of Vietnamese beer to global diners.

In 2022, SABECO actively joined hands to spread the beauty of Vietnamese culture and cuisine through a series of international cooperation events such as the 2022 Việt Nam Culture and Tourism Festival in South Korea.

The series of cultural and culinary activities "Saigon Night" going through 34 provinces and cities organised by Bia Saigon in collaboration with the Central Committee of the HCM Communist Youth Union, has contributed to the reproduction and promotion of the familiar cuisine of Saigon night to people all over the country. — VNS