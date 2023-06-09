Metal-air Battery Market expected to hit USD 1121 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.4 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Metal-air Battery Market is segmented into Metal, Type, End User and Application for the analysis of the market. Growing penetration of electric vehicles is expected to drive the Metal-air Battery Market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Metal-air Battery Market.

Metal-air Battery Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 465 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 1121 Mn. CAGR 13.4 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 282 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 111 Segment Covered Metal, Type, End User and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market through segments and their multiple sub-segments. The report provides a competitive landscape in the Metal-air Battery Market based on the market size, market share and gross income of the major key players. It also includes the scope of the market in major geographic regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Europe. The Metal-air Battery Market Data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. The collected data were later analyzed by SWOT analysis and PORTER's five force model, which includes growth hubs, opportunities, regional insights and market restraints.

Metal-air Battery Market Overview

Metal-air batteries are related to the primary and secondary cells . The positive electrode of metal-air batteries is carbon-based and the other electrode is made of zinc, aluminum , magnesium and lithium. These batteries offer higher energy densities and the growing adoption of sustainable energy sources is expected to drive the Metal-air-Battery Market.

Metal-air Battery Market Dynamics

Metal-air batteries have multiple benefits and they are useful as small power sources for portable electronic devices and electric cars. The current need of the world and the favorable regulations regarding the development of alternative energy sources is expected to drive the Metal-air Battery Market. These are also beneficial in the production of energy as metal-air batteries are self-powered and are useful in the desalination of water . Also, they are safer and have a higher energy density than other types of batteries. These factors are driving the popularity of metal-air batteries and propelling the growth of the Metal-air Battery Market.

The increasing demand for high-energy-density storage solutions, which are used as the replacement for lithium-ion and lithium-air batteries, which are widely being used by multiple end-use industries is expected to drive the Metal-air Batteries Market. Recently, Total announced the acquisition of ‘Blue Point London' from the Bolloré Group. With this acquisition, Total is also committed to powering this charging network with electricity 100% guaranteed from renewable sources, to be supplied by its subsidiary Total Gas & Power Limited.

Metal-air Battery Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the Metal-air-Battery Market in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market. Growing infrastructure and developments in developing economies such as China, India and Japan are expected to drive the market in the region. Asia Pacific is a large market for consumer electronic products and the regulations by governments regarding the use of alternative energy sources such as electric vehicles are also propelling the growth of the Metal-air-Battery Market in the Asia Pacific.

North America and Europe are expected to hold the largest share of the Metal-air Market throughout the forecast period. The regulations regarding the use of electric vehicles and the commitment to decarbonization by the European Union along with the focus on advanced energy storage solutions. These factors are expected to drive the Metal-air-Battery Market in both regions.

Metal-air Battery Market Segmentation

By Metal:

Aluminium

Zinc

Iron

Lithium

Other



Aluminum-air batteries currently dominate the market, driven by their high energy density and potential applications in electric vehicles and portable electronics. Aluminum-air batteries offer an extended driving range in EVs, making them a promising choice for the automotive sector.

By Type:

Primary

Secondary

Primary batteries are non-rechargeable and have a limited lifespan. Zinc-air batteries, known for their high energy density and low cost, are widely used in the primary metal-air battery segment.

By End User:

Automotive

Renewable Energy

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Others



The automotive sector represents a major end-user segment, as metal-air batteries offer the potential for improved driving ranges and enhanced performance in electric vehicles. The renewable energy sector is another key segment, where metal-air batteries can store excess energy generated from renewable sources and provide long-duration energy storage solutions.

By Application:

Electric Vehicles

Grid Energy Storage

Portable Electronics

Others

Electric vehicles represent a significant application segment, driven by the increasing adoption of EVs worldwide. Metal-air batteries offer the potential for longer driving ranges and improved performance, making them suitable for electric vehicle applications.

Metal-air Battery Key Competitors include:

Phinergy

EnerVenue

Metalectrique

Blue Solutions (Bolloré Group)

Fuji Pigment Co. Ltd.

NantEnergy

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

ZincFive Inc.

Aquion Energy

Log 9 Materials

Advano

Oxis Energy

PolyPlus Battery Company

Fluidic Energy

Renova Energy

Renewance Inc.

Hitachi Chemical

XNRGI

Gridtential Energy

EnZinc

Nantong Jianghai Capacitor Co., Ltd.

Power Air Corporation

Albufera Energy Storage

Net Power Systems

Air Electro Power Systems



Key questions answered in the Metal-air Battery Market are:

What is the Metal-air Battery?

What was the Metal-air Battery Market size in 2022?

What is the expected Metal-air Battery Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Metal-air Battery Market?

What are the major restraints for the Metal-air Battery Market?

Which segment dominated the Metal-air Battery Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Metal-air Battery Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Metal-air Battery Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Metal-air Battery Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Metal-air Battery Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in the Metal-air Battery Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Metal, Type, End User and Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

