Global Cancer Profiling Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Cancer Profiling Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers cancer profiling market analysis and every facet of the cancer profiling market research. As per TBRC’s cancer profiling market forecast, the cancer profiling market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.29 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.3% through the forecast period.
The increasing incidence of cancer is expected to propel the cancer profiling market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major cancer profiling market leaders include Illumina Inc., Qiagen N.V., NeoGenomics Inc., Sysmex Corporation, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., Caris Life Sciences, NanoString Technologies Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Foundation Medicine, Roche Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Cancer Profiling Market Segmentation
1) By Technology: Immunoassays, PCR (Polymerized Chain Reaction), NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing), Microarrays, In-Situ Hybridization
2) By Biomarker Type: Genomic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers
3) By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma Cancer, Other Cancers
4) By Application: Research Applications, Clinical Applications, Screening, Diagnostics, Prognostics, Other Applications
This type of profiling refers to a diagnostic procedure that is conducted to analyze the genetic information of tumor cells in the body. It provides information about certain molecular or genetic changes in a tumor, such as gene mutations or other changes in tumor DNA.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
