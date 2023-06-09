Global Aviation Gas Turbine Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Aviation Gas Turbine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Aviation Gas Turbine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers aviation gas turbine market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s aviation gas turbine market forecast, the aviation gas turbine market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.01 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7% through the forecast period.
The increasing numbers of global travelers are expected to propel the aviation gas turbine market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major aviation gas turbine market leaders include GE Aerospace, CFM International, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, Avio Aero, Engine Alliance, International Aero Engines AG, MTU Aero Engines AG, UEC NPO Saturn, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Williams International, Snecma S.A., EuroJet Turbo GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corporation.
Aviation Gas Turbine Market Segments
1) By Type: Turbojet, Turbofan, Turboprop, Other Types
2) By Propulsion: Electric Based Commercial Aircraft, Special Fuel Based Commercial Aircraft
3) By Application: Commercial Aircraft, Defense Aircraft, Business Aircraft, Other Applications
This type of airplane gas turbine refers to a rotary engine that converts the flow of combustion gases into energy. The primary role of aviation gas turbines is to power an aircraft, in addition to providing energy and improving combustion quality.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Aviation Gas Turbine Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
