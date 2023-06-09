Blood Bank Market Size Expected To Reach $21.18 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Blood Bank Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s blood bank market forecast, the blood bank market size is predicted to reach a value of $21.18 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.74 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global blood bank industry is due to the rising number of accidents. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood bank market share. Major blood bank companies include American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), Blood Bank of Alaska, Canadian Blood Services, The Japanese Red Cross Society, New York Blood Center, NHS Blood And Transplant, Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation.

Blood Bank Market Segments
● By Bank Type: Private Blood Bank, Public Blood Bank
● By Function: Collection, Processing, Testing, Storage, Transportation
● By Product Type: Whole Blood, Red Blood Cells, Platelet, Plasma, White Blood Cells
● By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9837&type=smp

A blood bank refers to a facility or organization that collects, tests, processes, and stores donated blood for use in transfusions or other medical procedures. This provide a safe and dependable source of blood for patients who need transfusions as a result of surgery, injury, or medical conditions.

Read More On The Blood Bank Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-bank-global-market-report

