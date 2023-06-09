The Embedded Finance Market is likely to witness a worth of US$ 291.3 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 16.5% from forecast 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States holds a significant portion of the embedded finance market. The country is a notably growing market making North American region the highest-growing region, thriving at a CAGR of 16.1% between 2023 and 2033. Japan region is estimated to hold US$ 13.8 billion by the end of 2033 as it thrives on a promising CAGR of 14.7% between 2023 and 2033.

The technical advantages along with the expanding financial services including banking and non-banking options are flourishing the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid automation and adoption of smart platforms of different spaces for high productivity and efficiency are propelling growth.

Financial giants are partnering with technological platforms for innovative solutions. For example, Mastercard and Fabrick have signed a partnership to boost embedded finance. New services like buy now pay later (BNPL) and credit reporting are good examples of embedded finance.

The expanding sales and extended chains of banks and financial companies are expected to adopt these new systems in to improve the services offered. Alongside this, the increased convenience, quick transaction, and highly accessible interface is making embedded finance systems future-ready.

The growing sales of financial services have also increased the importance of data. Thus, the embedded finance systems also deliver a relevant collection of data while adding inclusion and convenience to the end user’s plate.

The other benefits include the generation of additional revenue streams while increasing the product’s stickiness, and enhanced customer experience.



Key Takeaways:

The United States market leads the embedded finance market in terms of market share in North America. The United States region held a market share of 22.3% in 2023. The growth in this region is attributed to expanding financial firms, and the government’s adoption of the latest technologies. North American region held a significant market share of 32.5% in 2022.

Germany’s market is another successful market in the Europe region. The market holds a market share of 12.3% in 2022. The growth is attributed to the presence of new embedded finance platforms such as Plaid, and Alviere Hive. Europe region held a market share of 25.4% in 2022

India embedded finance market booms at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. The market’s growth is attributed to the new banking policies, enlarged non-banking policies, and high penetration of non-banking platforms.

China's market also thrives at a CAGR of 17.7% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is caused by the banking reforms and increased focus on consumer inclusivity.

Based on type, the embedded banking segment held a leading market share of 32.1% in 2022.

Based on end-user type, the investment banks and investments company segment perform well as it held a leading market share of 27.2% in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors focus on adding value to the embedded finance systems and easy deployment procedures. Moreover, key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Major Players in this Market:

Bankable

Banxware

Cross River

Resolve

Parafin

TreviPay

Balance

Stripe

Recent Market Developments:

Finix has introduced embedded payments and the vertical SaaS conundrum. The addition of embedded payments is increasing revenue, reducing the payment strike, and easy customer engagement.

Flywire embedded experience is using smart technologies to secure payments without leaving the website.

Key Segments Covered are:

By Type:

Embedded Banking

Embedded Insurance

Embedded Investments

Embedded Lending

Embedded Payment



By End User:

Loans Associations

Investment Banks & Investment Companies

Brokerage Firms

Insurance Companies

Mortgage Companies



By Key Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By End User

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By End User, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By End User, 2023 to 2033

