Rapid Infuser Market Worth US$ 1.48 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global rapid infuser market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 1.02 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 4.3% to reach US$ 1.48 billion by 2031.

The global rapid infuser market is expected to grow substantially as healthcare facilities and professionals seek advanced solutions for efficient blood and fluid transfusion. Rapid infusers are medical devices designed to deliver fluids, medications, and blood products at a high flow rate, ensuring quick and precise administration during emergencies or critical care settings.

The increasing incidence of emergencies and trauma cases necessitates rapid and efficient administration of fluids and blood products. Rapid infusers enable healthcare providers to deliver large volumes of fluids and blood rapidly, minimizing the risk of hypovolemia and improving patient outcomes. Blood transfusion is crucial in various medical procedures, surgeries, and treatments. Rapid infusers facilitate the delivery of blood products, such as packed RBCs, platelets, and plasma, ensuring timely and controlled transfusions, especially in critical situations.

Download the Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/rapid-infuser-market/8896

Rapid Infuser Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.02 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1.48 billion CAGR 4.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Usability, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Additionally, ongoing advancements in rapid infuser technologies have resulted in the development of user-friendly and sophisticated devices. Integrated safety features, precise volume control, and compatibility with different blood and fluid bags enhance the ease of use, accuracy, and efficiency of rapid infusers. Moreover, the rise in healthcare costs across the globe has led to investments in advanced medical devices and technologies. Rapid infusers are being adopted by hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory care centers to improve patient care, optimize resource utilization, and enhance workflow efficiency.

Recent Development in the Rapid Infuser Market:

In November 2022, A venture financing round of $6.3 million was completed for 410 Medical. The funds are used by the business to create LifeFlow, a trigger-activated hand-held device for rapidly injecting blood and intravenous fluids into critically sick patients. LifeFlow ARS, a next-generation LifeFlow infuser, is extending and standardizing LifeFlow usage in hospital and pre-hospital contexts nationwide to ensure that more patients can get time-sensitive blood and IV fluids.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/rapid-infuser-market/8896

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players actively operating in the global market for rapid infusers includes:

Belmont Medical Technologies,

3M Company,

Stryker Corporation,

Smiths Medical, Inc.,

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

Market Segmentation:

Based on product, the global rapid infuser market is segmented into hand-held devices and trolley-mounted devices.

Trolley-mounted devices are portable and easily moved around the hospital or medical facility, making them a popular choice for emergency medical services and critical care units.

Based on usability, the global rapid infuser market is segmented into reusable devices and single-use devices.

The global rapid infuser market is segmented based on end-users into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global rapid infuser market. This large revenue share is attributed to the rise in emergency cases.

Market Restraints:

The high cost of rapid infuser devices and associated consumables can challenge widespread adoption, especially in resource-constrained healthcare settings. The cost considerations associated with purchasing, maintenance, and training may somewhat limit market growth.

Effective utilization of rapid infusers requires proper training and awareness among healthcare professionals. Limited access to training programs and insufficient knowledge about rapid infusers' benefits and optimal usage may hinder market growth, particularly in developing regions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL RAPID INFUSER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Hand-held Devices Trolley Mounted Devices GLOBAL RAPID INFUSER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY USABILITY Reusable Devices Single-use Devices GLOBAL RAPID INFUSER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

RAPID INFUSER MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8896

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Hypertensive Crisis Agents Market by Drug Class (Beta-blockers, Vasodilators, Calcium Channel Blockers), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Nummular Eczema Treatment Market by Drug Class (Immunomodulators, Antibiotics, Antihistamines), Route of Administration (Topical, Oral, Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Gastric Function Test Market by Test Type (Helicobacter Pylori Tests, Gastric Motility Tests, Gastric Emptying Tests), Application (Gastric Cancer, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastroparesis), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Adenosine Deaminase Inhibitors Market by Type (Pentostatin, Elapegademase), Application (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Hairy Cell Leukemia) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Adenosquamous Carcinoma Treatment Market by Indication (Breast Cancer, Lungs Cancer), Treatment Regime (Monotherapy, Combination Therapy), Therapy (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/