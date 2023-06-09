Caring For Others Raises Hunger Awareness with Community Food Distribution June 10
Private Donation Empowers Non-Profit's Efforts to Support Hundreds of Families with Children
Our mission is to eradicate food insecurity, which helps break the cycle of poverty by removing the stress and financial burden associated with food.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring For Others, a 501c3 organization dedicated to eliminating poverty, is proud to announce a significant food distribution event on Saturday, June 10, starting at 9am. June is recognized as Hunger Awareness Month in the United States, and this food distribution has been expanded thanks to a generous recent donation. The primary objective of this distribution is to assist over 300 families with children during a period when resources are scarce, and hunger is more prevalent.
— Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley
Located on the southside of Atlanta (3501 Browns Mill Road, SE), Caring For Others will provide fresh and frozen food to families in need, specifically addressing the summer deficit in feeding hungry children. With reduced free and reduced lunch options during the summertime, this distribution aims to alleviate concerns surrounding food insecurity.
"Our mission is to eradicate food insecurity, which, in turn, helps break the cycle of poverty by removing the stress and financial burden associated with food," stated Eslene Richmond-Shockley, Founder and CEO of Caring For Others. "Through the incredible generosity of this private donor, Caring For Others can expand our food distribution efforts to serve families in West Atlanta and beyond. This distribution will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, providing families with fresh vegetables, sausages, pot pies, salmon, breakfast burritos, tilapia fish, and more. We are following the divine instruction to feed those in need."
The special food distribution on Saturday will be accessible to families in need from College Park, East Point, Forest Park, the City of Atlanta, and surrounding areas. In addition to the regular daily operations, Caring For Others hosts monthly food distributions, sponsored by various national businesses and brands, supporting agency partners in distributing food and groceries to those facing hunger in smaller communities.
Caring For Others remains committed to granting individuals in need the opportunity to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the necessary tools and resources to break the cycle of poverty, ultimately improving their overall quality of life. The non-profit offers nine signature programs, including dispatching The All Hands Mission Disaster Relief to areas affected by disasters and establishing International Microeconomic Centers both in the United States and abroad.
To contribute to this cause or to learn more about Caring For Others and the South Atlanta Food Bank, please visit www.caring4others.org.
