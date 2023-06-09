Protein A Resin Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Protein A Resin Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Protein A Resin Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Protein A Resin Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers protein a resin market analysis and every facet of the protein a resin market. As per TBRC’s protein a resin market forecast, the protein a resin market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.15 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.9% through the forecast period.

The increased R&D investments in pharmaceutical companies are expected to propel the protein A resin market demand forward. North America is expected to hold the largest protein a resin market share. Major players in the market include PerkinElmer Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Repligen Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abcam plc, Novasep Holdings SAS, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, Expedeon Ltd., Tosoh Bioscience LLC, Purolite Corporation.

Protein A Resin Market Segments

1) By Type: Natural Protein A, Recombinant Protein A

2) By Matrix Type: Agarose-Based Protein A, Glass/Silica-Based Protein A, Organic Polymer-Based Protein A

3) By Application: Antibody Purification, Immunoprecipitation

4) By End Users: Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Clinical Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes

This type of A resin refers to a type of chromatography resin that is commonly used in protein purification processes. It is used to purify a variety of antibodies and monoclonal antibody products.

