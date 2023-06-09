Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Small Molecule Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s small molecule drug discovery market forecast, the small molecule drug discovery market size is predicted to reach a value of $82.56 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global small molecule drug discovery industry is due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest small molecule drug discovery market share. Major small molecule drug discovery companies include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Segments

● By Drug Type: Small Molecule Drugs, Biologic Drugs

● By Technology: High Throughput Screening, Pharmacogenomics, Combinatorial Chemistry, Nanotechnology, Others

● By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Central Nervous System, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Metabolic Disorders, Gastrointestinal, Others

● By Process/Phase: Target ID Or Validation, Hit Generation And Selection, Lead Identification, Lead Optimization

● By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Others

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

This type of molecule drug discovery refers to discovering a medicine with a low molecular weight that may easily penetrate cells. Small-molecule drugs are used to cure or prevent diseases.

