Global Sperm Bank Market: Meeting the Growing Demand for Assisted Reproductive Technologies

sperm bank industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global sperm bank industry was estimated at $4.74 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $4.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Demand: The demand for sperm bank services has been increasing globally due to various factors, including rising infertility rates, changing societal norms, and increasing acceptance of ART. Additionally, same-sex couples and single women who wish to have children also contribute to the growing demand.

Technological Advancements: Advances in reproductive technologies, such as improved cryopreservation techniques and better quality control measures, have enhanced the success rates of ART procedures using donor sperm. These advancements have positively impacted the growth and profitability of the sperm bank market.

Regulatory Compliance: Sperm banks are subject to strict regulations and guidelines to ensure safety, ethical practices, and quality control. Regulatory bodies oversee the screening and testing of sperm donors for infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and other health conditions. Compliance with these regulations is crucial for maintaining the integrity and reputation of a sperm bank.

Global Market Growth: The sperm bank market is expanding globally, driven by the increasing demand from both developed and developing countries. Developed regions such as North America and Europe have well-established sperm bank markets, while emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are experiencing rapid growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure and changing social attitudes.

Donor Recruitment and Screening: Sperm banks rely on recruiting and screening suitable sperm donors to maintain an adequate supply of high-quality sperm samples. Donors typically undergo comprehensive medical evaluations, genetic testing, and psychological assessments to ensure their suitability. Sperm banks often prioritize donor characteristics like physical appearance, educational background, and health history to meet the preferences of potential recipients.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Infertility Rates: Infertility rates have been rising globally due to factors such as age-related fertility decline, lifestyle changes, environmental factors, and medical conditions. As couples and individuals face difficulties in conceiving naturally, they turn to assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as sperm donation, driving the demand for sperm bank services.

Changing Social Attitudes and Family Structures: Changing societal norms, including increasing acceptance of non-traditional family structures and same-sex parenting, have contributed to the growing demand for sperm bank services. Same-sex couples and single women often rely on donor sperm to achieve pregnancy and start a family, further fueling the demand.

Market Segmentation:

Service Type:

a. Donor Sperm Banking: This segment involves the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of sperm samples from carefully screened and selected donors. Donor sperm can be used for various purposes, including fertility treatments and sperm donation for individuals or couples.

b. Directed Donor Services: Some sperm banks offer directed donor services where individuals or couples can bring their own known donors, such as a friend or family member, for sperm collection and processing. These services provide a more personalized approach to sperm donation.

End Users:

a. Fertility Clinics: Sperm banks cater to fertility clinics that require a regular supply of high-quality donor sperm for assisted reproductive procedures, such as IVF and IUI.

b. Individuals and Couples: Sperm banks also serve individuals and couples directly who may require donor sperm for various reasons, including infertility, same-sex parenting, or single parenting.

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America generated the major in 2019, holding nearly half of the global sperm bank market, and is expected to dominate by 2027. This region is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to enormous male populace suffering through infertility and low-cost procedures for fertility treatments in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

California Cryobank (USA)

Fairfax Cryobank (USA)

European Sperm Bank (Denmark)

Xytex Corporation (USA)

Seattle Sperm Bank (USA)

Cryos International Sperm Bank (Denmark)

Manhattan Cryobank (USA)

New England Cryogenic Center (USA)

London Sperm Bank (UK)

Androcryos (Denmark)

