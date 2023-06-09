Eldorado Gold Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders
/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 24, 2023, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 8, 2023.
Election of Directors
|Directors
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Outcome
|George Burns
|92,934,842 Shares
89.14%
|11,327,810 Shares
10.86%
|Elected
|Carissa Browning
|93,911,597 Shares
90.07%
|10,351,054 Shares
9.93%
|Elected
|Teresa Conway
|92,697,562 Shares
88.91%
|11,565,089 Shares
11.09%
|Elected
|Catharine Farrow
|91,814,908 Shares
88.06%
|12,447,743 Shares
11.94%
|Elected
|Pamela Gibson
|92,700,942 Shares
88.91%
|11,561,710 Shares
11.09%
|Elected
|Judith Mosely
|92,902,699 Shares
89.10%
|11,359,952 Shares
10.90%
|Elected
|Steven Reid
|92,889,576 Shares
89.09%
|11,373,076 Shares
10.91%
|Elected
|Stephen Walker
|94,021,045 Shares
90.18%
|10,241,606 Shares
9.82%
|Elected
|John Webster
|92,917,682 Shares
89.12%
|11,344,970 Shares
10.88%
|Elected
At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:
- The appointment of independent auditors;
- Authorizing the board of directors to set the auditor’s pay; and
- The advisory resolution on executive compensation.
Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company’s final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.
Appointment of Independent Auditors
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Outcome
|122,763,471 Shares
99.48%
|644,431 Shares
0.52%
|Carried
Authorizing the Board of Directors to Set the Auditor’s Pay
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Outcome
|122,536,093 Shares
99.29%
|871,803 Shares
0.71%
|Carried
Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Outcome
|102,681,696 Shares
98.48%
|1,580,956 Shares
1.52%
|Carried
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).
Contact
Investor Relations
Lynette Gould, VP, Investor Relations
647.271.2827 or 1.888.353.8166
lynette.gould@eldoradogold.com