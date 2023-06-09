Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,326 in the last 365 days.

REMINDER - Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – Saputo will release its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, June 8, 2023. A press release will be issued after markets close, and a conference call is scheduled on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s results.

The webcast will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

To participate:

  • Webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12571
    Presentation slides will be included in the webcast and can also be accessed in the “Investors” section of Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com), under “Calendar of Events”.
  • Conference line: 1-800-757-7641
    Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time.

Replay of the conference call and webcast presentation
For those unable to join, the webcast presentation will be archived on Saputo’s website (www.saputo.com) in the “Investors” section, under “Calendar of Events”. A replay of the conference call will also be available until Friday, June 16, 2023, 11:59 p.m. (ET) by dialling 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 22027049).

Investor Inquiries
Nicholas Estrela
Director, Investor Relations
1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

REMINDER - Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more