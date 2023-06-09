3D Printing Packaging Market Growth Factors, Company Profile Analysis, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

The development of 3D printers has led to countless important inventions in a wide range of fields, from printed prosthetics to automotive parts

Key factors driving market revenue growth are technological advancement in 3D printing technologies and demand for customized packaging. ” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D Printing Packaging Market exhibited significant strength in 2020 and is projected to maintain a steady growth rate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The driving factors behind this growth include advancements in 3D printing technologies and the increasing demand for personalized packaging solutions. Furthermore, the desire to reduce packaging waste, facilitate cost-effective prototyping, and enhance A/B testing capabilities are expected to further boost the demand for 3D printing packaging, consequently supporting the growth of the market.

The advent of 3D printers has brought about numerous noteworthy innovations across various industries, ranging from prosthetics to automotive components. This technology holds immense potential and can also be employed to enhance packaging design. 3D printing involves the creation of three-dimensional solid objects from computer-generated files, utilizing additive manufacturing techniques. By incrementally depositing layers of material, an object is gradually built, akin to assembling multiple cross-sections of the final product. In comparison to traditional manufacturing methods, 3D printing enables the production of intricate shapes while utilizing less material. Leveraging rapid prototyping through 3D printing can expedite early-stage product development, allowing businesses to create multiple molds and swiftly produce affordable prototypes.

3D Printing Packaging Market Segments:

In our comprehensive report, the global 3D printing packaging market is segmented based on application, end-use packaging industry, and region. Here is a detailed breakdown of each segment:

1. Application Type Outlook:

• Model Creation: This segment focuses on the use of 3D printing technology for creating accurate models of packaging designs.

• Prototypes: This segment pertains to the production of prototypes using 3D printing, enabling efficient testing and evaluation of packaging solutions.

• Packaging Machinery Parts: In this segment, 3D printing is utilized to manufacture parts and components for packaging machinery, ensuring precision and customization.

• Others: This category encompasses other applications of 3D printing in the packaging industry that may not fall into the above-mentioned segments.

2. End-Use Packing Industry Outlook:

• Food & Beverage: This segment highlights the utilization of 3D printing in creating packaging solutions specifically tailored for the food and beverage sector.

• Personal Care & Cosmetic: Here, the focus is on the application of 3D printing technology in designing packaging solutions for personal care and cosmetic products.

• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical: This segment explores the use of 3D printing in manufacturing packaging for healthcare and pharmaceutical products, addressing specific requirements such as safety and hygiene.

• Others: This category encompasses other end-use industries in the packaging sector that benefit from 3D printing technology.

3. Region Outlook:

• North America: This region includes countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which are significant markets for 3D printing packaging solutions.

• Europe: The European market comprises countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and other European nations.

• Asia Pacific: This region covers countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other Asia Pacific nations where there is a growing demand for 3D printing packaging.

• Latin America: This segment includes Brazil and other countries in Latin America that have a presence in the 3D printing packaging market.

• Middle East & Africa: This region encompasses countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and other Middle Eastern and African nations with emerging opportunities in the 3D printing packaging industry.

By examining these detailed segments, our report provides valuable insights into the various applications, end-use industries, and geographic regions driving the global 3D printing packaging market's growth.

3D Printing Packaging Market Strategic Developments:

• In June 2021, Stratasys Ltd., a provider of 3D printing solutions, introduced its Stratasys PolyJetTM printing technology, which the company claims allow designers to model complex, full-color packaging for cosmetics, beverages, consumer electronics, personal care, food, and more. These high-fidelity prototypes accurately simulate final packaging features such as realistic colour combinations, textures, transparency, and flexibility.

• In November 2021, Xaar, a developer of inkjet 3D printers, claims that its Ultra High Viscosity (UHV) technology "is opening up new possibilities" at product packaging facilities in a variety of industries. The company believes that the "unbeatable capability" of its UHV-driven ImagineX to jet fluids with viscosities of up to 100 centipoises (cPs) in a single pass allows packaging users to use their creativity, thereby, allowing designers to improve their labelling.

• In June 2021, Albéa reached a new milestone in the development of 3D cosmetics packaging, just two years after first incorporating 3D printing technology into its services via a business partnership with start-up Erpro 3D Factory. The company is now developing applications that combine industry-leading HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology with Erpro's cosmetics production expertise.

3D Printing Packaging Market Competitive landscape:

The 3D printing packaging market report profiles several major companies operating in the industry. These companies play a significant role in driving innovation and shaping the market. Here are the major companies profiled in the report:

1. Stratasys Ltd: Stratasys Ltd is a prominent player in the 3D printing industry, offering a wide range of additive manufacturing solutions. Their expertise in 3D printing technology extends to the packaging sector, where they provide innovative solutions for customized packaging designs.

2. Xaar: Xaar specializes in industrial inkjet technology and is known for its expertise in precision printing. The company has made strides in the field of 3D printing packaging, providing advanced printing solutions that enable high-quality and efficient packaging production.

3. Albéa: Albéa is a leading global provider of packaging solutions for various industries, including cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. They have integrated 3D printing technology into their packaging design processes to offer unique and customized packaging solutions to their clients.

4. Silgan Plastics: Silgan Plastics is a renowned manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging solutions. With their focus on sustainability and innovation, they have embraced 3D printing technology to enhance their packaging design capabilities, resulting in more efficient and visually appealing packaging solutions.

5. Xerox Corp.: Xerox Corp., known for its expertise in printing and imaging technology, has ventured into 3D printing with a focus on the packaging industry. They offer advanced 3D printing solutions that enable the creation of intricate packaging designs with precision and speed.

