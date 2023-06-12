Kelly, Symonds, Reed & Jansen Is a Criminal Defense Attorney serving Independence, MO
LEE’S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly, Symonds, Reed & Jansen is pleased to announce that they can provide a criminal defense attorney in Independence, MO, to provide aggressive representation for clients facing criminal charges. They believe everyone deserves adequate representation to give them the best chance of a successful outcome.
Kelly, Symonds, Reed & Jansen is a dedicated law firm providing legal representation for criminal cases. They meet with clients to discuss the details of their cases and recommend the most appropriate method for approaching the case and generating the desired outcome. Their criminal defense attorneys near Independence, MO, can represent individuals facing various charges, including DUI and DWI, drug crimes, firearms offenses, white-collar crimes, assault and battery, sexual offenses, and more. They promise to treat every client with compassion and respect to help them fight against the crimes they are accused of.
Kelly, Symonds, Reed & Jansen specializes in representing criminal cases. They understand how the process works and aim to make it as stress-free as possible to give their clients confidence throughout their case. Their goal is to help individuals reduce or eliminate their charges and achieve the best possible outcome.
Anyone interested in learning about working with a criminal defense attorney serving the Independence, MO community, can find out more by visiting the Kelly, Symonds, Reed & Jansen website or calling +1 (816) 347-1818.
About Kelly, Symonds, Reed & Jansen: Kelly, Symonds, Reed & Jansen is a full-service law firm representing personal injury, family law, criminal defense, and DUI/DWI offenses. They work closely with clients to build a strong case and help clients get the best possible outcome. Their team has an excellent track record of successful results for clients.
Dave Kelly
