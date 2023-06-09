Nanotechnology Packaging Market Research Report: Size & Share, Key Players, Growth Strategies till 2028

Reports And Data

Nanotechnology is concerned with the creation and application of nanoscale materials in several fields of research.

Key factors driving market revenue growth are innovations in nanotechnology for packaging and technological advancement in packaging solutions among various industry verticals. ” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nanotechnology Packaging Market experienced significant growth in 2020 and is projected to maintain a steady revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is primarily driven by advancements in nanotechnology specifically for packaging purposes, as well as the technological progress in packaging solutions across various industry verticals. Furthermore, the demand for nanotechnology packaging is expected to be bolstered by factors such as extending shelf life and enhancing packing materials with increased strength and barrier properties, thus supporting the overall revenue growth of the market.

Nanotechnology focuses on the development and application of materials at the nanoscale level in various research fields. Nanomaterials possess unique and distinct properties compared to their macro components, primarily due to their high surface-to-volume ratio resulting from their nanoscale size. Packaging materials must possess optimal strength, barrier characteristics, and performance attributes to fulfill their crucial role in product packaging. Nano-based packaging offers several advantages over traditional packaging technologies, including the utilization of improved packaging materials with enhanced strength and barrier properties. The integration of nanotechnology enhances packaging performance in terms of barrier functionality, mechanical strength, and physiochemical properties, thereby enabling safer food handling practices and extending the shelf life of packaged products.

Nanotechnology Packaging Market Segments:

In our comprehensive report, the global nanotechnology packaging market is segmented based on packaging type, application, and region. Here is a detailed breakdown of each segment:

1. Packaging Type Outlook:

• Active Packaging: This segment focuses on packaging solutions that incorporate active nanomaterials capable of interacting with the packaged contents to improve freshness, safety, and shelf life. Active packaging may include oxygen scavengers, antimicrobial agents, or moisture absorbers, among other functionalities.

• Controlled Release Packaging: This segment pertains to packaging systems that utilize nanotechnology to release active substances or ingredients in a controlled manner over a specified period. Controlled release packaging finds applications in areas such as agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, and fragrances.

• Intelligent Packaging: This segment encompasses packaging solutions that utilize nanosensors, indicators, or smart labels to provide real-time information about the condition, quality, or freshness of the packaged product. Intelligent packaging aims to enhance consumer safety and product integrity through advanced monitoring and communication capabilities.

2. Application Outlook:

• Food & Beverages: This segment focuses on the utilization of nanotechnology packaging in the food and beverage industry. Nanotechnology offers opportunities to improve food safety, extend shelf life, enhance packaging strength and barrier properties, and enable intelligent packaging solutions.

• Pharmaceutical: Here, the emphasis is on the application of nanotechnology packaging in the pharmaceutical sector. Nanoscale materials can be employed to enhance drug delivery systems, improve drug stability, and develop innovative packaging solutions for pharmaceutical products.

• Personal Care & Cosmetics: This segment pertains to the use of nanotechnology packaging in the personal care and cosmetics industry. Nanomaterials can enhance the performance, stability, and sensory attributes of beauty and personal care products, and their incorporation into packaging can provide added functionalities and improved product preservation.

• Others: This category encompasses other applications of nanotechnology packaging that may not fall into the above-mentioned segments. It could include sectors such as electronics, automotive, and industrial products, where nanotechnology plays a role in enhancing packaging functionality and performance.

3. Region Outlook:

• North America: This region includes countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which represent significant markets for nanotechnology packaging. The region is characterized by technological advancements, high consumer demand for innovative packaging solutions, and a strong focus on product safety.

• Europe: The European market comprises countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and other European nations. Europe is at the forefront of nanotechnology research and development, making it a prominent market for nanotechnology packaging solutions.

• Asia Pacific: This region covers countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other Asia Pacific nations where there is rapid industrialization, growing consumer awareness, and a burgeoning demand for advanced packaging solutions.

• Latin America: This segment includes Brazil and other countries in Latin America that are witnessing increasing adoption of nanotechnology packaging in various industries, driven by factors such as economic growth and changing consumer preferences.

• Middle East & Africa: This region encompasses countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and other Middle Eastern and African nations. The market in this region is influenced by factors such as a growing population, urbanization, and a rising demand for packaged goods.

By examining these detailed segments, our report provides valuable insights into the various packaging types, applications, and geographic regions driving the global nanotechnology packaging market's growth.

Nanotechnology Packaging Market Strategic Developments:

• In November 2021, PPG announced the official opening of its Packaging Coatings Innovation Centre, Europe in Bodelshausen, Germany. The site's newly expanded analytical and research and development (R&D) capabilities will improve and accelerate the development of packaging coatings products across a wide range of end markets.

• In December 2021, Sealed Air Singapore offers innovative and environmentally friendly packaging solutions. Its TemPreserveTM Insulative Foam and QuikwrapTM Nano paper solutions were both recognised at the ‘Made in Singapore Awards’ and the ‘Designed in Singapore Awards’.

Nanotechnology Packaging Market Competitive landscape:

The Nanotechnology Packaging market report profiles several major companies that play a significant role in driving innovation and shaping the industry.

Here are the major companies profiled in the report:

1. Avery Dennison: Avery Dennison is a global leader in labeling and packaging materials and solutions. The company leverages nanotechnology to enhance packaging functionalities, such as anti-counterfeiting measures, smart labeling, and improved barrier properties.

2. PPG Industries: PPG Industries is a renowned manufacturer of coatings, paints, and specialty materials. The company utilizes nanotechnology to develop advanced packaging coatings that offer enhanced protection, durability, and aesthetic appeal.

3. Klöckner Pentaplast: Klöckner Pentaplast specializes in providing rigid plastic films for packaging solutions. Their expertise in nanotechnology enables the development of high-performance films with improved barrier properties, extending the shelf life of packaged products.

4. Sealed Air: Sealed Air is a global packaging company known for its innovative solutions. They incorporate nanotechnology to develop packaging materials that provide enhanced protection, cushioning, and sustainable packaging options.

5. Tetra Pak International: Tetra Pak International is a leading provider of food processing and packaging solutions. They utilize nanotechnology to develop advanced packaging materials and systems for the food and beverage industry, ensuring product safety and extending shelf life.

6. Asahi Kasei: Asahi Kasei is a diversified chemical company that explores nanotechnology for various applications. In the packaging industry, they develop nanomaterials that enhance packaging properties, such as strength, barrier properties, and impact resistance.

7. Dow: Dow is a multinational chemical corporation that focuses on developing sustainable solutions. They leverage nanotechnology to enhance packaging performance, including improved barrier properties, lightweight materials, and sustainable packaging options.

8. Plasmatreat: Plasmatreat specializes in plasma surface treatment technology. They utilize nanotechnology for surface modification of packaging materials, enhancing adhesion, printability, and barrier properties.

9. Sciessent: Sciessent is a provider of antimicrobial and odor control technologies. Their nanotechnology-based solutions are incorporated into packaging materials to prevent microbial growth, enhancing product safety and shelf life.

10. Toyo Seikan Kaisha: Toyo Seikan Kaisha is a packaging company that applies nanotechnology to develop innovative packaging solutions. They focus on creating materials with improved barrier properties, preserving product quality and freshness.

