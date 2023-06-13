Smoke Evacuation Systems Market: Advancements in Surgical Safety Drive Demand for Effective Smoke Evacuation Solutions

Smoke Evacuation System Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global smoke evacuation system industry was pegged at $128.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $196.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Importance: The demand for smoke evacuation systems has been steadily increasing due to the growing awareness about the health risks associated with surgical smoke. These systems are designed to remove smoke, aerosols, and unpleasant odors generated during various surgical procedures, thereby creating a safer and healthier environment for both patients and healthcare professionals.

Technological Advancements: The smoke evacuation systems market has witnessed significant technological advancements in recent years. Manufacturers are developing innovative systems with improved suction capabilities, efficient filtration, and ergonomic designs to enhance their usability and effectiveness. Integration of advanced features like remote control operation, touchscreen interfaces, and intelligent smoke sensing further enhances the overall performance and convenience.

Regulatory Guidelines: Regulatory bodies and healthcare organizations across different countries have recognized the importance of smoke evacuation systems and have implemented guidelines and recommendations for their use in surgical settings. These regulations serve as a driving factor for the market growth, as healthcare facilities strive to comply with the standards and ensure the safety of their staff and patients.

Increasing Surgical Procedures: The rise in the number of surgical procedures, both in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, is contributing to the demand for smoke evacuation systems. As surgical techniques continue to advance and new procedures are introduced, the generation of surgical smoke becomes more prevalent. This creates a need for effective smoke evacuation systems to maintain a clean and safe operating environment.

Market Drivers:

Awareness of Health Hazards: There is a growing awareness among healthcare professionals about the health hazards associated with surgical smoke. Surgical smoke contains harmful substances such as toxic gases, chemicals, and bioaerosols that can pose risks to the health of both patients and surgical staff. This increased awareness has led to a higher demand for smoke evacuation systems to ensure a safe and healthy surgical environment.

Regulatory Guidelines and Standards: Regulatory bodies and healthcare organizations have recognized the importance of addressing surgical smoke hazards. They have introduced guidelines and standards that recommend the use of smoke evacuation systems in surgical settings. Compliance with these regulations is driving the adoption of smoke evacuation systems in healthcare facilities, further fueling market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. Smoke Evacuation Pencils: These are handheld devices used by surgeons to directly evacuate surgical smoke at the surgical site.

b. Smoke Evacuation Systems: These are standalone units that include a smoke capture system, filters, and suction mechanisms to remove surgical smoke from the operating room.

Application:

a. Laparoscopic Surgeries: Smoke evacuation systems specifically designed for laparoscopic procedures, where smoke is generated during the use of energy devices.

b. Laser Surgeries: Smoke evacuation systems suitable for procedures that involve the use of lasers, such as dermatology, ophthalmology, and plastic surgery.

c. Electrosurgical Procedures: Smoke evacuation systems designed for procedures that use electrosurgical devices, including cutting, coagulation, and cauterization.

End User:

a. Hospitals: Smoke evacuation systems used in large hospitals and medical centers for various surgical specialties.

b. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Smoke evacuation systems catering to the needs of outpatient surgical facilities with smaller operating rooms.

Region:

a. North America: Including the United States and Canada.

b. Europe: Including countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy.

c. Asia-Pacific: Including countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

d. Latin America: Including countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

e. Middle East and Africa: Including countries from the Middle East and African regions.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to increase in number of aesthetic procedures performed within the region. However, the global smoke evacuation system market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027, due to rise in consistent effects toward commercializing smoke evacuation devices at lower prices to the end users.

Competitive Landscape:

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson (A subsidiary, Ethicon, offers smoke evacuation systems)

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

CONMED Corporation

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Buffalo Filter LLC

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

