Viscosupplementation Market Size Expected To Reach $5.36 Billion By 2027

Viscosupplementation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Viscosupplementation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s viscosupplementation market forecast, the viscosupplementation market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.36 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global viscosupplementation market is due to the rise in the prevalence of osteoarthritis. North America region is expected to hold the largest viscosupplementation market share. Major viscosupplementation market include Seikagaku Corporation, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus LLC, Sanofi S.A., Zimmer Biomet, Avanos Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc..

Viscosupplementation Market Segments

● By Type: Single Injection supplementation, Three Injection supplementation, Five Injection supplementation

● By Source: Avian Origin, Non-Avian Origin

● By Hyaluronic Acids: Standard Hyaluronic Acid, Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid

● By Application: Knee Osteoarthritis, Hip Osteoarthritis, Hand Osteoarthritis

● By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

This type of supplementation refers to a process where hyaluronic acid, a fluid that resembles gel, is injected straight into the joint. Synovial fluid around joints naturally contains hyaluronic acid, which helps lessen friction while moving.

